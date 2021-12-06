ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nets' James Johnson: Not listed on injury report

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Johnson (shoulder) will be available for Tuesday's contest against the Mavericks,...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Nets edge Knicks 112-110 on James Johnson's free throws

NEW YORK (AP) Kevin Durant and James Harden took turns putting on a show in front of the largest crowd ever to see a Nets game in Brooklyn, one that was split between fans of New York's two teams. In the end, the Nets were celebrating and the Knicks were...
NBA
netsdaily.com

UNLIKELY HEROES: James Johnson and Cam Thomas are earning it

A recurring theme of the first (and maybe only?) season of the “Big Three” Era in Brooklyn was “one ball”. It was the most common refrain detractors used to question how successful those Nets would be. Not more valid concerns about the interior defense or rebounding, but rather, Brooklyn’s ability to share the ball with three offensive superstars on the court.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nets' James Johnson: Solid against former team

Johnson ended Tuesday's 102-99 win over the Mavericks with 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes. Johnson came off the bench and delivered a strong performance against his former team, registering his second-best scoring output of the campaign. He has scored at least 10 points in just three games this season, but the fact that all of those three contests have come across his last seven appearances is a positive sign going forward.
NBA
thesmokingcuban.com

Where the Mavericks went wrong in the 2021 offseason: Can they fix it?

Dallas Mavericks failed to address center position this offseason. New head coach Jason Kidd made it clear during training camp that he viewed Kristaps Porzingis as a four and planned to start him next to a traditional big man. The Mavs have done just that this season with disastrous results....
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mavericks#Espn Com#Bulls
numberfire.com

Gary Payton II (injury recovery) not listed on Warriors' Wednesday injury report

Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II is not listed on the team's injury report for Wednesday against the Philadelphia 76ers. Steve Kerr implied earlier in the day that Payton was questionable, so take this with some awareness of that fact. However, on the initial injury report for Wednesday, Payton is absent. So it would appear that he'll play. Keep a loose eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
NBA
numberfire.com

Cam Reddish (wrist) listed as questionable on Hawks' Saturday injury report

Atlanta Hawks small forward Cam Reddish (wrist) is questionable for Saturday's contest against the New York Knicks. Reddish's Saturday availability is currently in question after Atlanta's forward recently experienced left wrist pain. In a slow tempo matchup against a Knicks' team playing with a 97.7 pace, Danilo Gallinari should play an increased role off Atlanta's bench if Reddish is ruled out.
NBA
numberfire.com

Gary Trent Jr. (calf) listed as questionable on Raptors' Sunday injury report

Toronto Raptors shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. (calf) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Boston Celtics. Trent Jr.'s status is currently in limbo after Toronto's guard missed Saturday's practice with a calf injury. Expect Svi Mykhailiuk to see more minutes at the guard positions if Trent Jr. is inactive against a Boston team allowing a 105.2 defensive rating.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Nets' James Harden: Another double-double in win

Harden posted 20 points (4-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 8-9 FT), seven rebounds, 11 assists and two steals over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 123-104 victory over the Celtics. Harden finished three assists shy of a triple-double and has now recorded a double-double in seven of the last eight games. He continues to be a stud for fantasy purposes and he should keep filling the stat sheet on a consistent basis going forward. Through 19 games, Harden is averaging 20.7 points, 9.2 assists, 7.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 35 minutes per game.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaguars final injury report for Week 12: CB Shaquill Griffin listed as lone player to sit vs. Falcons

The Jacksonville Jaguars released their final injury report for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons Friday afternoon, and as suspected, cornerback Shaquill Griffin (concussion) was the lone player to surface in the status column. Everyone else listed on the report was a full participant, including notables like running back James Robinson (heel/knee), linebacker Myles Jack (knee), and cornerback Tyson Campbell (shoulder), to name a few.
NFL
Yardbarker

LeBron James Listed as Questionable Again, Anthony Davis Late Add to Injury Report

The Lakers host the Detroit Pistons, in what is to be an anticipated matchup between Isaiah Stewart and LeBron James after last week’s brush-up. On Friday, the Lakers were the healthiest at any point of the season. Only Kendrick Nunn and Trevor Ariza were inactive from injuries. However, the game went into triple overtime, so it was definitely taxing for a lot of the older players.
NBA
Steelers Depot

Bengals Friday Injury Report Week 12: WR Auden Tate Listed As Doubtful

The Cincinnati Bengals have now released their third injury report of Week 12 ahead of their Sunday afternoon home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Friday offering shows just one player officially listed as doubtful for the contest. Listed as doubtful by the Bengals for the Sunday game against...
NFL
clevelandbrowns.com

Injury Report: Browns rule out WR Anthony Schwartz, list 2 as questionable vs. Ravens

No one's 100 percent at this time of year, but the Browns are getting closer and closer to full strength for a pivotal stretch of games. The Browns on Friday ruled out just one player, WR Anthony Schwartz (concussion), for Sunday's primetime showdown with the Ravens. Two others, CB Troy Hill (neck) and WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (groin), are considered questionable.
NFL
Yardbarker

Matthew Stafford not listed on injury report despite numerous ailments

Matthew Stafford has struggled in his last two games with the Los Angeles Rams after lighting up the stat sheet through the first half of the season. His health may have a lot to do with that, but the team has made no mention of any injuries. ESPN’s Dianna Russini...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy