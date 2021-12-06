Nets' James Johnson: Not listed on injury report

Harden posted 20 points (4-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 8-9 FT), seven rebounds, 11 assists and two steals over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 123-104 victory over the Celtics. Harden finished three assists shy of a triple-double and has now recorded a double-double in seven of the last eight games. He continues to be a stud for fantasy purposes and he should keep filling the stat sheet on a consistent basis going forward. Through 19 games, Harden is averaging 20.7 points, 9.2 assists, 7.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 35 minutes per game.
