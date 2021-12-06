Nets' James Johnson: Not listed on injury report

Johnson ended Tuesday's 102-99 win over the Mavericks with 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes. Johnson came off the bench and delivered a strong performance against his former team, registering his second-best scoring output of the campaign. He has scored at least 10 points in just three games this season, but the fact that all of those three contests have come across his last seven appearances is a positive sign going forward.

NBA ・ 7 HOURS AGO