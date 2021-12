Four to Five weeks ago, there wasn’t a glimmer of hope the Eagles could make the playoffs, let alone win the NFC East. The Eagles were coming off a ugly loss in Las Vegas to fall to 2-5, and the Cowboys were taking a 5-1 record out of their Bye Week. And they would go on to win in week 8, pushing their lead in the NFC East to 4 and 1/2 games. Now? Cowboys have dropped 3 of 4 games, and the Eagles have pulled to within 2 games. And with a win on Sunday over the Giants, they can cut that lead to just 1 and 1/2 games.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO