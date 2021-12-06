Free gardening classes hosted by DeKalb Extension

Q: The leaves on my mother’s magnolia have lots of little white dots on them. There are at least 10 per leaf and most are near the midvein of the leaf. Vicki Dowd, Cornelia. A: My money is on false oleander scale insects. False oleander scale is not a good name since this insect attacks Southern magnolia, sweetbay magnolia, aucuba and English ivy as well as oleander. These sap-sucking insects are very difficult to control. Horticultural oil is the first thing to try. Spray thoroughly in May and then again two weeks later. This will suffocate young scale that are present in early summer. For tall trees that cannot be sprayed easily, you can use a systemic insecticide that is applied to the root system of the tree. Look for products that contain imidacloprid. Check the tree in October to see if any white dots are still on the leaves.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 13 HOURS AGO