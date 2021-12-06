Pharmacy-Led Prior Authorization Team Increased Approval Efficiency
By Ashley Gallagher, Assistant Editor
pharmacytimes.com
2 days ago
The findings of a study showed redistribution and standardization of prior authorization processes within health systems allowed pharmacy technicians reduce the burden on staff members from other roles. After the implementation of a pharmacy-led prior authorization (PA) team, there was an increased rate of prior authorization approvals and a...
A new role of pharmacy technician data analyst (TDA) could help support a safe and effective medication use system in the pharmacy, according to a case study presented at the American Society of Health-System Pharmacist’s 2021 Midyear conference. In the study, the investigators observed that by elevating technicians to advanced analytics roles, pharmacies could develop user-friendly data collection tools and data analytics.
Study subject was based around the 4 pillars of clinical academia: practice, scholarship, service, and teaching. Stakeholders can participate in low-cost trial of expanded embedded pharmacy services through fellowship programs, according to a presentation during ASHP Midyear 2021 by the co-directors of the Clinical Innovation Fellowship at University of Utah’s College of Pharmacy.
The implementation allowed pharmacists to use online technology in anticoagulation clinics, which increased referrals and led to more accessibility, study results show. Remote international normalized ratio (INR) monitoring implemented in anticoagulation clinics helped preserve safety for employees and patients during the COVID-19 pandemic, results of a study presented at ASHP Midyear 2021 show.
The workload in pharmacies may not be proportionate to census or patient load due to variations in case mix index. A management case study conducted by researchers at PeaceHealth in Vancouver, WA, found that designing productivity measurements that more accurately reflected the pharmacy professional workload served a critical role in ensuring accurate staffing needs assessments and care capacity. According to the investigators, evaluating trends in care over time can assist in effectively predicting staffing needs.
This article was sponsored by Foundation Consumer Healthcare. Of the approximately 25 million Americans with asthma, 20 million are adults aged 18 years and older.1 Asthma severity is classified into 4 groups: intermittent, persistent-mild, persistent-moderate, and persistent-severe.2 In the United States, nearly 65% of adults have persistent asthma and 35% have intermittent asthma.3 Intermittent asthma is defined as acute or subacute bouts of gradually intensifying cough, chest tightness, wheezing, and shortness of breath for 2 or fewer days per week and awakening from these symptoms 2 or fewer times per month as recalled by the patient or caregiver.2.
Implementing a barcode scanning product verification system for oral syringe dosage forms improves the safety and quality of pharmacy services, according to a case study presented at the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists’ Midyear 2021 conference. Although barcode scanning during product verification has greatly improved the safety of medication dispensing operations, many products aren’t easily incorporated into traditional dose preparation processes, including medications manually dispensed in oral syringes, according to the study.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dr. Alice Epitropoulos, a board-certified ophthalmologist, who specializes in cataract surgery, recently had a check-up with patient Robert Miller after his second cataract surgery. Although she said things are looking great for Miller, Epitropoulos said for the industry in general, times have changed for cataract surgery patients.
Amid the current shortage in the pharmacy technician workforce, career ladder programs could improve pharmacy technician recruitment and retention rates. After implementing a pharmacy technician career ladder in a health system, researchers found improved technician job satisfaction, increased teamwork, more technician development, and defined leadership pathways. These results were presented at the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists 2021 Midyear Clinical Meeting.
A barcode-enabled medication dispense tracking system may help reduce medication re-dispenses, missing medication requests, and delivery turnaround time, according to a case study presented at the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists’ 2021 Midyear conference. The investigators found that the ability to track the status of a medication in real-time may assist with communication gaps between departments and facilitate patient safety improvements.
With Medicare Advantage (MA) enrollment on the rise, home health providers need to be primed to adapt to the changing market. MA has played a larger role in the Medicare program over the last several years. MA enrollees have increased by 8.3%, on average, over the last five years, according to data from post-acute analytics and metrics firm Trella Health.
The acquisition of independent physician practices by hospitals, a trend that has accelerated rapidly in recent years, is linked to a modest drop in doctor compensation, a report published in the December issue of Health Affairs found. The 0.8% reduction in average income suggests physicians may not see direct financial benefits from hospitals buying practices, according to the researchers.
In the case reviewed, the pharmacy department created an interdisciplinary Biosimilar Task Force responsible for making decisions relating to the adoption of biosimilar therapies. In a case study presented at the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists’ Midyear 2021 conference, pharmacists implemented a reliable process for evaluating the financial impact of...
A rush for vaccines amid the winter holidays is causing a strain on pharmacies. Mass vaccination sites like those at Fenway Park and Gillette Stadium handled much of the demand for vaccines before they began to close in June. The recent rush for vaccines is putting a strain on short-staffed...
Pharmacies have been front and center of the coronavirus pandemic as patients seek them out for shots and counseling. The Maryland Pharmacists Association says it’s having a major impact on business. “There has been a tremendous increase in patients in the pharmacies,” the Executive Director of the Maryland Pharmacists Association...
Eliminating or reducing reimbursement for physicians' five- to 10-minute calls with patients could mean Americans receiving fewer check-ins from their providers, Kaiser Health News reported Dec. 8. The medical community is entrenched in a debate over whether insurers should pay for audio-only visits and whether they should be reimbursed at...
Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Maybe this has happened to you recently: Your doctor telephoned to check in with you, chatting for 11 to 20 minutes, perhaps answering a question you contacted her office with, or asking how you’re responding to a medication change.
Racism has been declared a national public health crisis by the American Public Health Association. With the minority population in the U.S. being the fastest-growing demographic, it’s essential that healthcare professionals recognize the social determinants of health among racial and ethnic minorities. Education and training should begin in school so that graduates are prepared to address disparities and advocate for interventions. Cheryl Wisseh, UCI health sciences assistant clinical professor of clinical pharmacy practice, is co-lead author of a recent study offering a framework for educators – based on a social ecological model borrowed from public health theory – that has been effectively utilized to influence behavior change that positively affects health outcomes. The proposed targets for strategic intervention are: curricular, interprofessional, institutional, community and accreditation. “Future pharmacists will practice in increasingly diverse health systems and communities,” Wisseh says. “Students must be able to define, name and address racism in all its forms; understand how it influences the distribution of social determinants of health; and how it ultimately leads to racial disparities in health and healthcare. They must also realize that it will take a multifaceted, interdisciplinary and community-based approach to reduce disparities.” The study is published online in the American Journal of Pharmaceutical Education.
Comments / 0