ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

WATCH: Alabama shares epic video recapping win over UGA in SEC Championship

By AJ Spurr
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AhSoL_0dFb1sB200
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The top-ranked Crimson Tide defeated the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2021 SEC Championship with a final score of 42-24, which helped Alabama secure a playoff spot.

Alabama was the underdog in the battle for the SEC, as Georgia had a very dominant regular season, going undefeated and having a defense that was praised as one of the strongest in recent seasons

Well, someone must have forgotten to tell the Nick Saban and his team that they weren’t supposed to win that one then.e

Bryce Young looked like a Heisman frontrunner, Will Anderson jr. continues to be the most dominant player on the field at all times and Saban once again takes down Kirby Smart.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover the Crimson Tide as the team takes on Cincinnati in the 2021 Cotton Bowl as a semifinal matchup for the College Football Playoff.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on Twitter @SpurrFM.

Comments / 1

Related
Tide 100.9 FM

5-Star LSU Cornerback Considering Transferring to Tuscaloosa

The NCAA made changes to the transfer portal in the summer of 2021, allowing players to transfer without having to sit out the following season. The Alabama Crimson Tide already took advantage of this rule in 2021 by landing wide receiver Jameson Williams and linebacker Henry To'o To'o. The pair has had a substantial impact on the Tide and its efforts to repeat as champions.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirk Herbstreit names college football's best team after Championship Saturday

The College Football Playoff semifinalists will be announced early Sunday afternoon. In advance of the CFP Selection Show, ESPN analysts Kirk Herbstreit was asked for his take on the state of college football heading into the postseason. Herbstreit, like many others, admitted that he couldn’t help but be impressed by...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
saturdaytradition.com

Bulletin board material? Michigan's Cade McNamara 'not concerned about anything' heading into Ohio State game

The circle on the Michigan football schedule is coming up this weekend when the Wolverines welcome (so to speak) No. 2 Ohio State to Ann Arbor. A win by the Wolverines would be the first for head coach Jim Harbaugh since he took over at Michigan in 2015 and likely put Michigan into the College Football Playoffs. It won’t come easy, facing off against one of the most explosive offenses in college football.
MICHIGAN STATE
On3.com

Tim Tebow responds to Nick Saban's comments on self-absorbed fans

This week, Nick Saban went viral for his rant about ‘self-absorbed’ Alabama fans. Former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow knows a thing or two about high expectations and responded to Saban’s remarks on The Paul Finebaum Show on Friday. Saban’s point was fans don’t just expect Alabama to win, but expecting...
NFL
scarletandgame.com

Ohio State football: Thank you, Jim Harbaugh and Cade McNamara

I’ve often joked the favorite musical group of Michigan Men is 80’s synth-pop band Talk Talk. Why? Because Michigan Men love to talk. It’s what they do best. Every year, some noted Michigan Man opens his mouth and provides bulletin board material for the Ohio State football team. This year is no exception. All of Buckeye Nation should smile and say, “Thank you, Jim Harbaugh.”
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names 1 Coach He’s Become A Bigger Fan Of

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has admittedly become a bigger fan of a certain Big Ten head coach in recent years. A couple of years ago, Tennessee was close to hiring Greg Schiano. However, a group of Volunteers fans became outraged about the hire, taking to social media to derail it. The group of fans were successful, as the school backed off the hire and went with Jeremy Pruitt instead.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Smart
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Bryce Young
On3.com

Jalen Hurts names his favorite for Heisman Trophy

While many might’ve been losing hope in Bryce Young and his chances for the Heisman, Jalen Hurts emphatically supported the sophomore Tide quarterback on Saturday. Young took seven sacks and he threw his fourth pick of the season versus Auburn but his end-of-game performance is what people will remember. Bryce...
NFL
New York Post

Mac Jones’ girlfriend Sophie Scott’s winning weekend didn’t stop with Patriots

It was a weekend full of “Ws” for Sophie Scott. After the Patriots shut out the Falcons on Thursday, 25-0, the girlfriend of New England’s rookie quarterback, Mac Jones, took a “quick detour” to her alma mater, the University of Alabama. While in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, Scott watched her beloved Crimson Tide defeat the Arkansas Razorbacks, 42-35.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Uga#College Football Playoff#American Football#Sec Championship#Heisman
on3.com

Joel Klatt gives stern warning to Cincinnati, Bearcat fans

The Cincinnati Bearcats, their fans, and fans of College Football Playoff chaos, finally got their moment on Tuesday. The Bearcats climbed into the number four spot, making them one of four teams in the College Football Playoff if it started this week. However, FOX College Football analyst, Joel Klatt, has a few words of caution to share with Cincinnati and those rooting for them.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Paul Finebaum’s Admission

Over the years, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has repeatedly criticized Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines football program, mocking the Ann Arbor school for their lack of success on a national stage. In somewhat stunning fashion, though, Finebaum is changing his tune. Yes, the ESPN college football analyst...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
College Football
BamaCentral

Possible Transfer Portal Targets for Alabama Football

The transfer portal is a newer wrinkle to the world of college football, and coaches and players alike are still learning to adapt to the volatility of this new system. Analysts of the game have referred to the new one-time transfer rule as "college football free agency," and Alabama head coach Nick Saban has already taken advantage of it, bringing in stars Jameson Williams and Henry To'o To'o last season from the transfer portal.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Vaccine-exemption case, university president, sports hall of fame: Down in Alabama

Most people will recognize multiple names on the list of people who made the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022. Those names include a 17-year NFL star who’s now coaching high school ball. And the veteran pitcher who the Braves traded away when they picked up a minor leaguer named John Smoltz. And the first SEC softball coach to win the Women’s College World Series.
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals his pick to win the Heisman Trophy

SEC analyst Paul Finebaum has seen enough. Week 12 action around the country is over and Finebaum has made Bryce Young his pick for the 2021 Heisman, with some caveats. “Probably and I say probably, Bryce Young,” Finebaum said. “But I will say this to you … until yesterday, it was open to almost the entire country. Now it’s narrowing down.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

48K+
Followers
99K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy