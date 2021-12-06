ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tame Impala, Fall Out Boy playing 2022 Hangout Fest

By Josh Johnson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTame Impala and Fall Out Boy will play the 2022 Hangout Fest, taking place May 20-22 on the Gulf Shores...

WAFF

Hangout Fest returns, 2022 lineup announced

Gulf Shores, Ala. (WBRC) - After a two-year hiatus, the Hangout Music Festival is back and the highly anticipated lineup is finally out. Post Malone, Tame Impala, Halsey, Fall Out Boy, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion...just to name a few! The talent packed, three-day weekend kicks off May 20 and runs through May 22 on the beautiful beaches of Gulf Shores.
GULF SHORES, AL
x1065.com

The Strokes, LCD Soundsystem headlining revived This Ain't No Picnic festival

The Strokes and LCD Soundsystem are headlining the revived This Ain't No Picnic festival. Originally launched in 1999 by Coachella promoters Goldenvoice, This Ain't No Picnic has been on hiatus for the past two decades. It's now set to return in 2022, taking place August 27-28 at the Brookside golf club outside the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.
PASADENA, CA
The FADER

Tame Impala share new song “No Choice”

Tame Impala have shared a brand new song called "No Choice," a song recorded during the sessions for the psych-rock band's 2020 project The Slow Rush. The song will appear with another previously unheard song, "The Boat I Row," on the upcoming deluxe box set edition of The Slow Rush, which drops on February 18. Listen to "No Choice" below.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Tame Impala Announce Spring 2022 Tour Dates; Release New Single “No Choice”

Next spring, the talent behind Tame Impala, Kevin Parker, is touring North America. His tour kicks off on Feb. 27 in Tempe, Arizona (for the Innings Festival), and ends about three months later on May 22 in Gulf Shores, Alabama (for the Hangout Music Festival). Throughout the tour, the artist will visit major venues such as Brooklyn’s Barclays Center and the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Many of his performances are part of music festivals — in addition to the two aforementioned shows opening and closing the tour, he is performing at the Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Dec. 10, at 10 am local time.
MUSIC
wiltonbulletin.com

Tame Impala Announce 2022 Headlining Tour, Drop ‘No Choice’

Tame Impala will embark on a headlining tour of North America next spring in continued support of The Slow Rush. The tour features a few scattered festival dates, but runs officially from March 7 when it kicks off in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to March 23 when it wraps in Nashville, Tennessee.
MUSIC
EDMTunes

Hangout Fest Releases Powerhouse Lineup

Hangout Music Festival announced a powerhouse lineup this week as they plan to return to the lively shores of Alabama. Next summer will kick off with a bang at Hangout Fest, where everyone can find something to satisfy their music appetite. This year’s lineup features critically acclaimed singer/rapper Post Malone,...
GULF SHORES, AL
musicfestivalcentral.com

Hangout Music Festival Announces 2022 Lineup with Headliners Post Malone, Tame Impala, Halsey, Doja Cat, Fall Out Boy, ILLENIUM, and Megan Thee Stallion

Hangout Music Festival has announced the lineup for its highly-anticipated return to the beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama from May 20-22. The festival will serve as the official kick-off to summer with an epic weekend that brings together a diverse group of artists across the worlds of pop, rock, hip-hop, electronic, country, and more for the first time since 2019.
GULF SHORES, AL
hotnewhiphop.com

Post Malone, Jack Harlow, Doja Cat Headline 2022 Hangout Fest

Festivals finally made their return this year. While few major festivals like Coachella opted to postpone their event, once again, due to the pandemic, plenty of other festivals returned in full form, boosting the local economy and providing fans with the live music experiences they've been missing. In 2020, Hangout...
MUSIC
UPI News

Tame Impala releases new song 'No Choice,' set North American tour

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Tame Impala released on Tuesday a new song titled "No Choice" and announced that they will be embarking on a North American tour starting in February. "No Choice" is a previously unreleased track that will appear on the band's upcoming deluxe box set of album The Slow Rush, which will be released on Feb. 18.
MUSIC
Magic 95.5

Meet Erykah Badu’s 27 Year-Old-Fiancé, Jaron The Secret

Erykah Badu is in love with a much younger man. Last week, she formally introduced her 27-year-old fiancé JaRon Adkison via an Instagram photo dump. Badu is 50-years-old…and now we are guilty of bringing it up. Erykah tweeted, “Why every time there is an article about a woman over 30 the journalists mentions the age? Erykah […]
CELEBRITIES
The Conversation U.S.

Grammy winner explains why Adele is right -- album tracks should not be shuffled

For as long as albums have existed, they have offered listeners wonder, hope, truth and reality concerning the state of the human condition. This is achieved through a group effort. Artists, producers, songwriters, engineers, artwork designers and liner note writers carefully curate and present a structured soundtrack, with tracks sequenced in such a way to take listeners on a journey. It can provide a brief bit of order to listerners’ often chaotic lives. But what happens if we listen to songs from an artist’s album randomly rather than in their intended order? This wasn’t much of an issue when the listener had to...
MUSIC
newsonthegreen.com

Fall Fest packs ’em in

Brookfield Elementary School typically holds a program for students and parents during Read-A-Thon,. but it usually is limited to two grade levels, said Principal Stacey Filicky. “Because of all the missing out in the last year or so, we decided to open it up to everybody this year,” she said.
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH
