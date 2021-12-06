ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

Dollar mixed

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 2 days ago

The U.S. dollar is mixed against other North American currencies in...

wtop.com

Comments / 0

newyorkcitynews.net

Wall Street continues to climb, U.S. dollar ends mixed

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks edged higher on Wednesday. The Dow Jones industrials gained 35.32 points or 0.10 percent to 35,754.75. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 100.07 points or 0.64 percent to 15,786.99. The Standard and Poor's 500 added 14.06 points or 0.31 percent to 4,701.21. The U.S. dollar...
STOCKS
kitco.com

US dollar still has the green light

The dollar looks poised for another rally, to gold's dismay. So, what's the price target for the greenback over the winter months?. While the consensus across the financial markets (especially at the beginning of the year) was that the U.S. dollar was destined for devaluation, I warned that the greenback would rise from the ashes. And with gold, silver, and mining stocks often moving inversely to the U.S. dollar, the latter's ascent helped make the precious metals one of the worst-performing asset classes in 2021.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Forex Today: Yields and stocks advance, dollar mixed

The dollar ends Monday mixed as speculative interest aims to digest the latest developments. On Friday, the US published the Nonfarm Payrolls report, which showed the country added just 210K new jobs in November, missing the market’s expectations, and putting at doubt further aggressive tapering in the US. Generally speaking,...
MARKETS
marketpulse.com

US dollar fades on resurgent growth trade

The US dollar faded overnight as fading omicron concerns saw hot money flooding back into the global recovery trade. The gains were mostly seen in the EM space, however, where even the Turkish lira managed to rally last night. In the major currency space, the US dollar held steady, likely due to the US yield curve modestly steepening overnight.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY bears are moving in as the US dollar grows weary

USD/JPY is stalling on the bid although the backdrop is one of risk-on. USD/JPY bears are looking for a downside extension the daily time frame. Risk has been on and Wall Street's main indexes were sharply higher in early trade on Tuesday following the gains in Asian stocks at the start of the week after a reserve ratio cut by China's central bank bolstered sentiment.
CURRENCIES
CNBC

Gold flat on firmer dollar, U.S. bond yields

Spot gold was little changed at $1,778.79 per ounce by 0130 GMT. Gold prices were flat on Tuesday, as a firmer dollar and U.S. Treasury yields weighed on its appeal and confined the metal to a tight $4 range. Spot gold was little changed at $1,778.79 per ounce by 0130...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Dollar slips as Omicron worries ease; Aussie rises

NEW YORK, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The dollar slipped against several of its major counterparts on Wednesday, as easing concerns about the economic hit from the Omicron COVID-19 variant helped support riskier currencies, with the Australian dollar on pace to notch a third straight session of gains. The dollar index...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

US Stocks Extended Selloff on Faster Fed Tapering, Dollar Mixed

While the US stock extended the near term steep pull back overnight, Asian markets are relatively steady and are just mixed. Major currency pairs and crosses are also stuck in tight range for consolidation. As for the week, Swiss Franc and Yen are the stronger ones on risk off sentiment, on both Omicron and talk of Fed’s quicker tapering. Sterling is currently the worst performing, followed by Aussie. Dollar is mixed as it’s partly weighed down by weakness in treasury yields.
BUSINESS
DailyFx

USD Breaking News: Dollar Undeterred by Mixed PMI’s, NFP in Focus

ISM – ACT:61.1;EST: 60.0. Prior to today’s release, PMI’s (a print above 50 is considered expansionary and vice versa) have been incrementally rising presenting a healing U.S. economy. The Markit November issue came in marginally lower than estimates (see calendar below), ISM then came in roughly in line with forecasts. The dollar dismissed data as markets look ahead to unemployment figures on Friday.
MARKETS
stockxpo.com

Dollar Hovers Close to Latest High; Global Stocks Mixed

International stocks were mixed in the wake of strong U.S. labor market data and signs of greater uncertainty among central bank officials over how long it will take elevated inflation to abate. Futures tied to the S&P 500 rose 0.2%, pointing to an extension of the index’s recent gains when...
STOCKS
Housing Wire

All-cash transactions under scrutiny of Biden administration

The Biden administration announced on Monday that it is looking to expand reporting requirements on all-cash real estate transactions. The announcement came via a U.S. Treasury Department notice seeking public comment on this potential regulation. According to the Biden administration, the aim of this regulation would be to crack down...
U.S. POLITICS
marketpulse.com

A mixed day for Asian equities

The Moderna CEOs’ concerns about vaccine efficacy and omicron torpedoed late closing Asian equity markets overnight, as well as European and US markets. A hawkish Jerome Powell darkening an already dark day for Wall Street. However, US index futures are strongly rallying this morning on what I assume to be a follow-through from comments out of Israel that booster shots would offer omicron protection. That has also lifted some Asian markets.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Asian markets mixed overnight

Japan +0.73%. October PPI services 1% y/y vs. expected 1.2%, prior 0.9%. Oil: Goldman Sachs says a US oil export ban would backfire, would further slow response. US markets are closed today on account of Thanksgiving day. Citing larger expected contributions from inventories and goods exports and strong Q3 pace...
WORLD
investing.com

European Stock Futures Edge Lower; Nestle Reduces Stake in L'Oreal

Investing.com - European stock markets are expected to open marginally lower Wednesday, taking a breather after a sharp rally driven by hopes that the Omicron Covid-19 variant is a dud. At 2 AM ET (0700 GMT), the DAX futures contract in Germany traded 0.1% lower, CAC 40 futures in France...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD rebound teases 1.1300 on softer yields, indecisive markets

EUR/USD rises the most in a week, off late November bottom. Yields weigh amid geopolitical, financial chatters but Omicron, stimulus keep markets hopeful. ECB seems divided over easy money after mixed data, absence of Fedspeak adds to the bullish bias. US inflation becomes the key, risk catalysts can entertain bulls...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

2022 FX outlook: Liquid allsorts

It's hard to pinpoint a clear central theme for FX in 2022. The Fed lift-off should help the dollar, but not across the board. Commodity currencies are still favoured, but some more than others. And some Emerging Market currencies look much better positioned than others for a year of higher interest rates. We pick out our favourites from 2022’s assorted mix.
CURRENCIES
investing.com

Gold Up, U.S. Treasury Yields Retreat from One-Week High

Investing.com – Gold was up on Wednesday morning in Asia, boosted by retreating U.S. Treasury yields. Investors now await U.S. and Chinese inflation data due later in the week. Gold futures were up 0.32% to $1,790.45 by 9:34 PM ET (2:34 AM GMT). The 10-year and 30-year U.S. Treasury yields...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Further near term gains in the docket

Stocks markets are giving mixed hints on sentiment heading into Wall Street’s opening. US Treasury yields recovered from an early dip, challenging weekly highs. EUR/USD is mildly bullish in the near term, needs to clear the 1.1310 resistance. The EUR/USD pair recaptured the 1.1300 level heading into the US...
CURRENCIES
US News and World Report

Stocks, Debt Yields Edge up as Omicron Fears Ease

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Global stock markets and Treasury yields edged higher on Wednesday as investors became less concerned about the Omicron coronavirus variant but sentiment cooled after the prior day's big rally in equities and crude oil prices. Stocks closed lower across Europe but the three main U.S. indices closed...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

WTI Price Analysis: Oil has room to rise after recapturing $72 mark

WTI (NYMEX futures) is trading with moderate gains on Wednesday, looking to extend the recent recovery rally amid easing fears over the negative effects of the new Omicron covid variant on global economic growth. Further, a fall in the American Petroleum Institute’s (API) weekly crude stockpiles also underpins the sentiment...
TRAFFIC

