Dollar mixed

The dollar looks poised for another rally, to gold's dismay. So, what's the price target for the greenback over the winter months?. While the consensus across the financial markets (especially at the beginning of the year) was that the U.S. dollar was destined for devaluation, I warned that the greenback would rise from the ashes. And with gold, silver, and mining stocks often moving inversely to the U.S. dollar, the latter's ascent helped make the precious metals one of the worst-performing asset classes in 2021.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO