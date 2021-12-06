ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Up and down temperatures continue on the weekly planner

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe updated weekly planner continues to show up and down temperatures as we continue on throughout the week. After lower 40s for today, we’ll head back into the middle 40s on Tuesday as another waves bring...

CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Colder Temps, Wind Advisory During The Day

CHICAGO (CBS) —  Wind advisory until 3pm. The weather system that brought us storms Friday night has moved to the east. A cold front will move through the Chicago area today and we’ll feel temperatures slide downward this morning on west winds that can gust to 45 mph. We have the chance for a morning sprinkle or flurry. Gradual clearing today. Temps below the norm. Clear tonight then sunny and warmer on Sunday. We could see 60+ by Wednesday. Dec 11 Norm- 38 Fri- 60 Today- 38 Sunrise- 7:10am Forecast Today-a morning rain or snow shower then clearing and 38°. a wind advisory until 3 p.m. with gusts to 45 mph. Tonight- clear and 30. Sunday- sunny and 48.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Record High Of 72 Forecast Saturday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a slightly warmer Friday that ends with some showers across the region, Saturday will bring a very warm record-breaking high expected to reach 72 degrees! Later in the day, showers along a cold front, and the threat of a gusty severe thunderstorm is possible mainly between 5 and 9 p.m. Wind Advisories remain in effect from 4 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday for possible gusts to over 40 mph, even as high as 55 mph are possible. As the cold front crosses the region, temperatures will fall and bring a chilly wind to the entire area on Sunday, despite a good deal of sunshine. High on Sunday very close to normal at 50 degrees, our normal is 48 then. All next week however, temperatures will be running between 7 and 15 degrees above normal with mainly clear skies as well! The current weather pattern all across the eastern half of the nation is favoring above-normal conditions, until, at least the 21 of the month! We don’t see any snow on the horizon! Have a nice weekend. FYI, in Cleveland, we expect sunny skies and a high of 46 on Sunday for the Ravens game. Bob Turk
MARYLAND STATE
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
KATC News

Sunny and cool Sunday

Clouds will be in place for most of the night, but skies will look to clear closer to tomorrow morning. Back to a taste of winter tonight with temperatures heading for the upper 30s to lower 40s.
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Morning Temperatures In The 60s, Wind Advisory This Afternoon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are waking up to mild temperatures in the 60s with heavy rain, a few thunderstorms, and gusty winds. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) 66° is our record high set back in 2007 and we are going to be close with forecasting 64. We are under a Wind Advisory from 1:00 PM until midnight with gusts up to 45 mph possible. Make sure you secure the outdoor decorations! Heavy rain will ease up by late morning. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Some storms this afternoon could be severe, and the “Marginal Risk” (1 out of 5) has been extended...
PITTSBURGH, PA

