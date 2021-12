The Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine offers some protection against the new omicron variant, but people might need to get three shots instead of just two to get the same level of protection, based on preliminary results from lab tests conducted by the companies. A fuller picture of the level of protection offered by the messenger RNA vaccine, and whether an omicron-specific version is needed, awaits more data from real-world studies.

