The former league champions explain why two of their players will not be available for the return leg clash against the Congolese outfit in Nairobi. Gor Mahia will face AS Otoho d’Oyo in the return leg of their Caf Confederation Cup play-off without two players – striker Jules Ulimwengu and defender John Ochieng – who remained in Congo to quarantine after allegedly testing positive for Covid-19.

SOCCER ・ 9 DAYS AGO