ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Is It Safe to Buy Life Insurance From a Startup?

By Paul Reynolds
La Crosse Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInnovative start-up life insurance companies promise fast online policies, among other attractions. But are such “insurtechs” risky because the company may not be around in decades, when your family will need to collect on your policy?. Insurer stability and reputation matter more to life insurance buyers than to shoppers...

lacrossetribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
liveinsurancenews.com

Permanent life Insurance

It is essential to understand the different types of life insurance available to you and their differences. Permanent life insurance refers to a category of insurance policies that never expire. Typically permanent life insurance includes a savings component as part of the policy on top of the death benefit. Two...
PERSONAL FINANCE
insurancebusinessmag.com

Goosehead Insurance announces entrance into life insurance space

Independent insurance agency Goosehead Insurance has announced its entrance into the life insurance space through a strategic partnership with insurtech Ethos Life. Under the partnership, clients can now access life insurance without blood tests or medical exams through Goosehead’s Digital Agent Platform. “Individual life insurance represents a nearly $150...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

What Is an Irrevocable Life Insurance Trust and Do You Need One?

Death and taxes may be certainties of life, but how much tax your family pays upon your death is still within your control to a certain degree. The federal estate tax exemption under current law is $12.06 million for individuals and $24.12 for married couples starting in 2022, up from $11.7 million for individuals and $23.4 million for married couples in 2021. With exemptions at the highest they've ever been, most people don't need to be concerned about federal estate taxes, with one glaring caveat.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Insurance#Startup#Insurance Company
Motley Fool

3 Reasons to Buy Term Life Insurance ASAP

Don't wait to get covered. Term life insurance protects loved ones after a policyholder's death. Buying term life insurance while as young as possible is a smart decision. Purchasing life insurance early can keep coverage costs down and provide peace of mind. Term life insurance pays out a death benefit...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Las Vegas Herald

Corporate Owned Life Insurance Market Seeking Excellent Growth | Allianz, AXA, Nippon Life Insurance

Corporate Owned Life Insurance Market is the latest research study published by Ample Market Reports which evaluates the market, highlights opportunities to analyze risk side, and leverage strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing, Some of the key players profiled in the study are Allianz, AXA, Nippon Life Insurance, American Intl. Group, Aviva, Assicurazioni Generali, Cardinal Health, State Farm Insurance, Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance, Munich Re Group, Zurich Financial Services, Prudential, Asahi Mutual Life Insurance, Sumitomo Life Insurance, MetLife, Allstate, Aegon, Prudential Financial, New York Life Insurance, Meiji Life Insurance, Aetna, CNP Assurances, PingAn, CPIC, TIAA-CREF, Mitsui Mutual Life Insurance, Royal & Sun Alliance, Swiss Reinsurance, Yasuda Mutual Life Insurance, Standard Life Assurance.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Does Whole Life Insurance Ever Make Sense?

Whole life insurance may be the right choice in these circumstances only. Whole life insurance provides coverage indefinitely as long as the policy remains active. Whole life insurance is much more expensive than term life insurance. While term life insurance is a better choice for most people, whole life coverage...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Motley Fool

3 Factors That Affect Your Life Insurance Rates

Consumers need to know how insurers set their rates. The costs of life insurance can vary from person to person and company to company. Factors such as the amount of death benefit affects the cost of life insurance. Life insurance is one of the most important purchases a person can...
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
KTEN.com

FEGLI Facts: Is FEGLI Good Life Insurance?

Originally Posted On: https://myguaranteedincome.com/fegli-facts-is-fegli-good-life-insurance/. A surprising number of Americans do not carry life insurance. In fact, 46% of citizens are not covered. An even greater number of people do not have adequate coverage. This means that your spouse and dependents could suffer in the event of an unexpected passing. They...
PERSONAL FINANCE
benefitspro.com

Life insurance misconceptions: Any age or stage

If the past two years have taught us anything it’s that people feel more vulnerable than ever. We have faced unprecedented change and uncertainty, bearing witness the fragility of life in a global pandemic that has claimed the lives of millions worldwide. Meanwhile, provisional data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows American life expectancy dropped to 77.3 years in 2020 –– down 1.5 years from 2019, the largest one-year decline since World War II.
PERSONAL FINANCE
azbigmedia.com

Benefits of buying an SaaS startup

Are you thinking of acquiring a new SaaS startup? But are you unsure why you should buy a SaaS Startup instead of creating one yourself? Then you have come to the correct place! All the essential information regarding the benefits of buying SaaS startups are mentioned in this article. When...
ECONOMY
KOKI FOX 23

How To Use InsureMyTrip To Buy Travel Insurance

An important question that we get frequently deals with travel insurance (also known as trip insurance). There are multiple companies out there that offer travel insurance, but which one is truly the best?. Money expert Clark Howard has a recommendation:. “The reason I like InsureMyTrip is that it’s like an...
CREDITS & LOANS
insurancebusinessmag.com

Life insurance sales surge in Q3

Total life insurance new annualized premium grew 18% in the third quarter, according to new data from research and consulting firm LIMRA. Q3 was the third consecutive quarter of double-digit growth in the space. “Aside from last quarter, third-quarter premium growth was at its highest level since third quarter 2007,”...
MARKETS
thekatynews.com

Strategies For Buying Life Insurance For Smokers

Smoking is something that you should not indulge into, but if you are already a seasoned smoker, quitting might not be easy. However, you can buy. life insurance for smokers that can cover you. Having life insurance is essential; it helps your loved ones take care of themselves after you...
PERSONAL FINANCE
La Crosse Tribune

8 Best Life Insurance Companies of December 2021

If you’re the main provider for your family or are worried about their financial future if you were to pass, a life insurance policy can provide peace of mind. Life insurance can help your family cover final expenses, education fees, loss of income, or any other financial need. Below, you’ll find our selection for the best life insurance companies of December 2021. Learn all about coverage options, including different types of policies and premiums.
ECONOMY
roi-nj.com

Jersey City-based insurance monitoring startup names insurtech expert as CMO

Jersey City-based Certificial, the intelligent insurance verification and monitoring platform, said Tuesday that it appointed Katherine Moura as chief marketing officer. In her new role at the Jersey City-based firm, Moura will lead all marketing strategy and brand development as the company continues to build on momentum from its Series A funding.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
livingbetter50.com

Tips on Choosing the Best Life Insurance

Choosing the best life insurance can be very confusing, daunting, and depressing. But it’s important to ensure your family gets help and financial protection after you die. Before signing up for a policy, you need to work out exactly what you want to be covered. Then, make sure to shop around to get the most appropriate plan for your current circumstances. Here we’ll give you some tips on what to consider when choosing the best life insurance.
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy