Is It Safe to Buy Life Insurance From a Startup?

Death and taxes may be certainties of life, but how much tax your family pays upon your death is still within your control to a certain degree. The federal estate tax exemption under current law is $12.06 million for individuals and $24.12 for married couples starting in 2022, up from $11.7 million for individuals and $23.4 million for married couples in 2021. With exemptions at the highest they've ever been, most people don't need to be concerned about federal estate taxes, with one glaring caveat.

