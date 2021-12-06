ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 DRAFT STOCK: Alabama WR Jameson Willams to the moon in latest mocks

By AJ Spurr
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams may only be in his first season with the Crimson Tide, but has become a fan favorite and one of the most important pieces to this team’s success.

The former Ohio State Buckeye spent two season in Columbus, Ohio before making his way down to Tuscaloosa. In his first two seasons, Williams caught a total of 14 passes for 266 yards and three touchdowns.

Through 13 games with the Crimson Tide, Williams has tallied 68 receptions for 1,445 yards and 15 touchdowns. Stellar numbers.

Williams is only a junior, so he could return for an additional year of Alabama Football, but with the way his draft stock is trending, why would he?

To start the 2021 season, Williams was considered a mid-round wide receiver, potentially being drafted late on night No. 2 or even on the third day. However, that has all changed drastically. Now, Williams is expected to be an early first-round pick, and potentially the first receiver off the board.

Here’s where he stands in recent major mock drafts:

Pro Football Focus: 11 overall, New Orleans Saints

The Draft Network: 15 overall, Cleveland Browns

CBS Sports: 18 overall, Las Vegas Raiders

DraftWire: 25 overall, Dallas Cowboys

Sports Illustrated: 22 overall, Los Angeles Chargers

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow along as Jameson Williams completes the remainder of his junior season with the Crimson Tide.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

