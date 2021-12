Bitcoin is sure to crash and it is as sure to moon, that is how bitcoin moves. Right now people can be forgiven for being scared bitcoin is going to crash more so than usual. I’ve been a bear since bitcoin broke above $40,000, or more accurately, risk off in big crypto since then. I’ve been playing in DeFi and in tokens at a level leveraging the insane volatility of lesser cryptos rather than hold “all in positions” in bitcoin. Playing smaller tokens with big beta at smaller position size, keeps the downside at a much lower level than playing bitcoin or for that matter Ethereum in huge size, while retaining the nominal upside.

