Ravens Cornerback Marlon Humphrey Ruled Out for Year

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens suffered another major blow when starting cornerback Marlon Humphrey suffered a season-ending torn pectoral muscle Week 13 against the Steelers.

“We’d prefer to have him, for sure, but we’ll go on with the guys we have," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "We have really good players who can step in and play. We’ll be ready to go.”

Marcus Peters, the Ravens' other starting cornerback, was lost for the season with a knee injury in training camp. Starting safety DeShon Elliott is also out for the year with a pectoral/biceps injury he suffered last month.

Baltimore also lost all three of its running backs — J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill — before the season even began. Starting left tackle Ronnie Standley is out indefinitely with an ankle injury.

Another starter, defensive end Derek Wolfe, has not played a snap this regular season because of hip and back injuri

The Ravens now have 17 players on IR.

The loss of Humprhey is particularly devastating. Although Humphrey has played inconsistently this season by his standards, he is still Baltimore's best defensive back.

Humphrey was injured trying to tackle Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson on the go-ahead 5-yard touchdown with 1:48 to play.

Humphrey is a two-time Pro Bowler and had 58 tackles, one interception and 13 passes defended on the season.

Baltimore has Jimmy Smith, Tavon Young, Anthony Averett, Chris Westry, and Robert Jackson on the 52-man roster. Kevon Seymour could also be activated from the COVID-19 reserve list this week.

The Ravens might have to look to the free-agent market to help with depth.