Michigan teacher suspended for 'insensitive' comments to students after school shooting

 2 days ago
A high school teacher in Michigan has been suspended for reportedly making violent comments the day after a deadly mass shooting at another Michigan high school.

Hopkins High School Principal Ken Szczepanski did not detail the comments but said they referenced physical violence and weapons, according to CBS affiliate News Channel 3.

“They were insensitive, in regard to being the day after Oxford and they were off-script,” Szczepanski said of the remarks, noting that the school was investigating the incident.

A parent told the news station that the comments were "extremely scary" and included how the teacher "would’ve committed the act differently."

"That he would’ve pulled a smoke detector, so that he could create a distraction, in order to carry out his hit list and kill the people that he would need to," the parent said of the comments, according to News Channel 3.

“It was gut-wrenching devastation that a grown adult would mentally harm our children this way,” the parent added.

Additionally, Szczepanski said the district "awoke to rumors" that an employee intended to “shoot up” the school on Friday, but did not cancel school because it was a "contained situation."

Szczepanski also told News Channel 3 that a memo had been sent to teachers regarding how to talk about the mass shooting that took place at Oxford High School, where four students were killed and several others were injured.

Michigan State Police are investigating the incident at Hopkins, and the teacher will remain on leave until the investigation is finished, News Channel 3 reported.

The Hill has reached out to Szczepanski for comment.

