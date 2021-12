Kati Grigsby trudged through the mud on a stretch of shoreline along the Nansemond River at low tide Friday afternoon. She used gloves to pick up one of several bags of recycled oyster shells that are sitting in the muck as a makeshift reef. She separated out a few to check for spat, or baby oysters, which require a hard surface, like other shells, to grow. Further down the shoreline, Grigsby ...

SUFFOLK, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO