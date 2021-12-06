SAS’s Kimberly Nevala on How to Optimize Data Analytics for Success

Mutual customers can harness the power of Amazon SageMaker with Workato’s purpose-built Connector and Accelerator to democratize data science across their organization. Workato, a leading global enterprise automation platform, announced it is joining the AWS Partner Network (APN). Workato is also excited to announce its participation in Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) AI for Data Analytics (AIDA), a set of AWS Partner solutions which embed predictive analytics into mainstream analytics workspaces. AWS AIDA Partners solutions enable domain experts without technical backgrounds to harness artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). As part of the launch, Workato has released an AI/ML Connector, which allows for seamless integrations from any data source into Amazon SageMaker, and AI/ML Accelerator, which provides packaged Recipes and reference architectures to address key AI/ML use cases like customer churn.

