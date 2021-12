As Thanksgiving approaches, many people will have the opportunity to relax, unwind, and log the kind of gaming hours only possible during an extended holiday weekend. Halo Infinite’s multiplayer will likely be a highly popular choice, almost guaranteeing servers will be crammed with players the way Los Angeles’ 405 freeway is crammed with travelers every Thanksgiving season. So, in the event you just can’t connect to a game of capture the flag, or if you have no interest in the multiplayer at all, here are the best non-Halo Infinite games we’re playing to make it through the holiday. — Ash Parrish.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO