ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

New COVID Testing Rules for International Travelers to U.S. Go Into Effect

cbslocal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInternational travelers will need a negative COVID-19 test...

sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

United Airlines Is Ending Its Ban on This, Starting Tomorrow

While the COVID pandemic kept most people inside for much of last year, airlines had to make some serious changes. One of the biggest updates to flying was the addition of masks on flights, a policy that remains in place to this day. But as more and more people return to air travel, restrictions are quickly being abandoned. Many airlines blocked off middle seats and banned alcohol on flights, only to reverse course earlier this year. Now, United Airlines has just announced that it's lifting one of its COVID restrictions with only minimal notice. Read on to find out what you will soon be able to do once more when flying United.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19
The Independent

Omicron rules: Chaotic scenes at Indian airports as travellers face last-minute changes to testing protocols

International passengers arriving at Delhi’s main airport on Thursday were met with long waits and some chaotic scenes, a day after new coronavirus screening guidelines designed to catch the omicron variant came into effect.Under the regulations issued following the discovery of the new and potentially highly transmissible variant, travellers coming from 14 “at-risk” countries including the UK, South Africa, China, Israel and Singapore will have to undergo compulsory RT-PCR testing before they can leave the airport. If an international passenger tests positive they will be kept in strict institutional isolation and their samples will be sent for genome sequencing. Those...
WORLD
WLTX.com

Not all vaccinated visitors can enter the U.S. | Here's what travelers need to know

ATLANTA — New requirements for entering the United States highlight the need for international travelers to constantly keep track of rules that can change from day to day. Air travelers, including vaccinated U.S. citizens, now have to show proof of a negative COVID test taken within one day of departure. Visitors from several African nations are banned from entering the U.S., due to the spread of the Omicron variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
indianapublicmedia.org

U.S. to release new rules for foreign travelers

The first case of the omicron variant of the coronavirus was detected in the U.S. Wednesday — a discovery most health officials had said was inevitable. A case was confirmed in San Francisco, California, on the eve of new requirements for travelers arriving in the U.S. William Brangham reports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsTimes

How to find masks for the whole family during holiday traveling

Now that the World Health Organization (WHO) has identified the COVID-19 Omicron variant as a “variant of concern”, it’s important to know how to keep yourself and others safe during holiday traveling. In response to the President’s announcement last week regarding efforts to prevent the spread of...
SHOPPING
lonelyplanet.com

France will require non-EU travelers to present a negative COVID-19 test

With the Omicron variant spreading in Europe and around the world, France is updating its rules for travel, requiring that travelers from outside the European Union (EU) to present a negative test before entering the country. The new rule will apply to both vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers, and must be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

The Biden administration’s proposed new Omicron travel restrictions would affect international arrivals in 4 ways

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The U.S. government is planning tougher restrictions on international travelers to curb the spread of the new Omicron COVID-19 variant, making life a bit more complicated for those coming to the U.S. for the holiday season. The Biden administration is expected to announce the new restrictions on Thursday.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

British travellers stranded abroad due to quarantine hotel shortages

Hundreds of British travellers have found themselves stranded overseas in red list countries due to a shortage of space at quarantine hotels in the UK.After a hiatus in which it was hoped the red list might be permanently scrapped, the British government unexpectedly added six African countries, followed by a further four, to the high-risk travel list, necessitating hotel quarantine for inbound travellers.Nigeria was also added over the weekend, bringing the new red list total to 11 destinations.The surprise change meant many Brits were stuck abroad when announcements were made; now, demand for arrivals travelling from red list nations is...
LIFESTYLE
wbrz.com

Stricter travel rules to begin Monday, amid US COVID surge

After COVID numbers appeared to decrease as more Americans became fully vaccinated, the Thanksgiving holidays have given way to an increase in coronavirus cases within the U.S. According to CNN, for the first time in two months, the US is averaging more than 100,000 new COVID-19 cases each day. This...
TRAVEL
Best Life

Arriving This Early Before Your Flight Is Now "Critical," Experts Warn

The many struggles at airports around the country have been well documented in recent months, as major airlines have seen delays and cancellations on a massive scale. In recent weeks alone, Southwest Airlines and American Airlines each canceled thousands of flights in high-profile snafus due in large part to staffing shortages brought on by the pandemic. All of the drama for passengers around the country is only expected to get worse in the coming weeks, with demand for holiday travel surging and airlines trying to beef up their employee rosters and trim their schedules in the hopes of minimizing disruptions. If you are scheduled to travel in the midst of the mayhem, you'll want to make a plan to move through the process as smoothly and proactively as possible to get where you're going. Read on to find out how early experts suggest you arrive for your holiday flights.
LIFESTYLE
CBS Pittsburgh

Travel Restrictions Tighten As COVID-19 Omicron Variant Concerns Grow

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — New COVID-19 restrictions go into effect today, requiring some travelers to test negative for the virus before boarding a flight. The move comes as at least a dozen states report confirmed cases of the new Omicron variant. Starting today, if you’re flying into the United States from another country, you must test negative for COVID-19 no more than one day before your flight, regardless of vaccination status. Previously, travelers had a three-day window for testing. Under the new guidelines, the test doesn’t need to have been administered within 24 hours before travel. For example, if you’re flying tomorrow night, you can be...
TRAVEL
simpleflying.com

Switzerland Cuts Quarantine Requirements For All Travelers

Winter sports enthusiasts can start planning their ski vacations again after Switzerland announced it was scrapping its COVID-19 quarantine requirements. The relaxation of the quarantine rules came just seven days after Switzerland added the United Kingdom to its Red List. Previously foreigners arriving from any country on Switzerland’s Red List had to quarantine for ten days before mixing with the general population.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Flying Internationally, You'll Need This as of Monday, CDC Says

Traveling during the age of COVID has posed a unique set of challenges. The pandemic wrought a staffing shortage that is causing mass cancellations and delays among major airlines, plus long lines in airports. Then, there is the spike in incidents of violence in the air, with disgruntled passengers directing rage toward flight attendants tasked with enforcing federal mask mandates.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy