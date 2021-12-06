Why John Harbaugh's Failed 2-Point Conversion Attempt Was a Win for Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens pushed all their chips to the center of the table with just 12 seconds to go in Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers when head coach John Harbaugh elected to go for two, down by one point, following a late touchdown. He explained after the game that they “were pretty much out of corners at that point in time” as among the factors behind the decision not to play for overtime.

