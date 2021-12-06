ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Research shows a third COVID vaccine is essential for individuals with an insufficient immune response

By Friedrich–Alexander University Erlangen–Nurnberg
MedicalXpress
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a new study conducted by the Deutsches Zentrum Immuntherapie and led by Department of Medicine 3-Rheumatology and Immunology at Universitätsklinikum Erlangen, patients who had no protection against an infection after failing to develop an immune response to COVID-19 after two vaccinations (primary vaccine failure) were given a third...

medicalxpress.com

MedicalXpress

Researchers find surprising benefit to the immune system following infection

The human body's immune system weakens over time, making older adults more susceptible to infections and leaving scientists with the puzzling dilemma of how to maintain health across the lifespan. As part of continuing research at the University of Arizona Health Sciences, a recent study into how infection affects the immune system resulted in a surprising outcome that could lead to new immunotherapies to prevent disease and novel ways to strengthen the aging immune system.
TUCSON, AZ
Detroit News

Dr. Roach: Natural COVID immunity does not outshine vaccination benefits

Dear Dr. Roach: I am told by doctors that the natural immunity your body develops by having had the COVID-19-19 virus is just as, or even more, effective at protecting you as one of the three vaccines that you are pushing people to get. Like I’ve read up on, natural immunity is science also. Will you please confirm or deny that statement?
SCIENCE
Newswise

Immune-Compromised ‘Absolutely’ Should Boost COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

Newswise — Los Angeles (December 1, 2021). --But with larger holiday gatherings expected this year and flu season ramping up, experts warn of a surge of both COVID-19 and flu cases. That’s unwelcome news for the 3% of U.S. adults—some 7 million people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention—whose immune systems are moderately to severely compromised. Immunocompromised patients are especially vulnerable to COVID-19 and the flu because they often take medications that suppress their immune systems, making them less able to mount an effective response to infections.
PUBLIC HEALTH
shrewsburyma.gov

COVID-19: Information for Individuals who Require In-Home Vaccinations

COVID-19 VACCINE INFORMATION FOR INDIVIDUALS WHO REQUIRE IN-HOME VACCINATIONS BECAUSE THEY ARE UNABLE TO GET TO A VACCINE LOCATION. In-home vaccinations are available for anyone who is unable to get to a vaccine location, including children 5-11 years old. HOW TO SCHEDULE AN IN-HOME VACCINATION. You can call the In-Home...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medscape News

COVID-19 Delta Variant Able to Evade Vaccine-Induced Immunity

The emergence of novel COVID-19 variants such as the Delta variant, currently dominant in the UK, may reduce the efficacy of vaccines developed using the original virus. A study published this week in PLOS Pathogens , by researchers at the MRC-University of Glasgow Centre for Virus Research, found that the Delta variant reduced antibody immune response in serum samples from vaccinated volunteers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

Six different COVID-19 boosters induce variable immune response

A UK phase 2 trial shows that different COVID-19 booster shots are safe and boost immunity when given 10 to 12 weeks after two doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford or Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines, although immune responses varied widely. In the study, the first randomized trial of COVID-19 booster-provoked immune response, a team...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Functional convalescent plasma antibodies and pre-infusion titers shape the early severe COVID-19 immune response

Transfer of convalescent plasma (CP) had been proposed early during the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic as an accessible therapy, yet trial results worldwide have been mixed, potentially due to the heterogeneous nature of CP. Here we perform deep profiling of SARS-CoV-2-specific antibody titer, Fc-receptor binding, and Fc-mediated functional assays in CP units, as well as in plasma from hospitalized COVID-19 patients before and after CP administration. The profiling results show that, although all recipients exhibit expanded SARS-CoV-2-specific humoral immune responses, CP units contain more functional antibodies than recipient plasma. Meanwhile, CP functional profiles influence the evolution of recipient humoral immunity in conjuncture with the recipient's pre-existing SARS-CoV2-specific antibody titers: CP-derived SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid-specific antibody functions are associated with muted humoral immune evolution in patients with high titer anti-spike IgG. Our data thus provide insights into the unexpected impact of CP-derived functional anti-spike and anti-nucleocapsid antibodies on the evolution of SARS-CoV-2-specific response following severe infection.
SCIENCE
spring.org.uk

The Best Blood Pressure Medication

The most popular medication to treat high blood pressure is not as effective as this drug. ACE inhibitors such as Benazepril (Lotensin) and Captopril are commonly prescribed to treat blood pressure. These work by relaxing and widening the blood vessels. However, a study suggests that these popular drugs are less...
HEALTH
AMA

J&J COVID-19 vaccine booster shot receives CPT code

What’s the news: The Current Procedural Terminology (CPT®) code set has been updated to include booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine created by the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson (J&J). Read the latest on COVID-19 vaccines. Get reliable information on developments in the authorization, distribution and administration of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ScienceAlert

The Most Common Pain Relief Drug in The World Induces Risky Behavior, Study Finds

One of the most consumed drugs in the US – and the most commonly taken analgesic worldwide – could be doing a lot more than simply taking the edge off your headache, according to scientists. Acetaminophen, also known as paracetamol and sold widely under the brand names Tylenol and Panadol, also increases risk-taking, according to a study published in 2020 that measured changes in people's behavior when under the influence of the common over-the-counter medication. "Acetaminophen seems to make people feel less negative emotion when they consider risky activities – they just don't feel as scared," neuroscientist Baldwin Way from The Ohio...
HEALTH
Shropshire Star

How someone first encounters Covid ‘shapes their future immune response’

Researchers say their findings may have implications for the development of future coronavirus vaccines. Whichever wave or variant caused an individual’s coronavirus infection shapes their response to subsequent infections, according to a new study. This is something called immune imprinting, and researchers found that people imprinted by the Alpha variant...
SCIENCE
IFLScience

COVID-19 Boosters Are Safe And Increase Immunity, Trial Shows

A new trial has tested seven different vaccines as the booster for people who received either two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech or the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. The data shows that all boosters were well tolerated, and all but one produced a strong immune response. The results of the phase 2 trial...
PHARMACEUTICALS

