Mental Health

Exploring the effectiveness of telehealth in opioid use disorder

By Science X staff
MedicalXpress
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe majority of individuals with opioid use disorder (OUD) face access barriers to evidence-based treatment. While the COVID-19 pandemic offered an opportunity to address OUD treatment access barriers by allowing for expanded use of telehealth, is it not yet clear if this technology will help eliminate those barriers or exacerbate pre-existing...

medicalxpress.com

MedicalXpress

New study identifies gaps in treatment for opioid use disorder as overdose emergencies soar

Opioid overdose deaths have reached record highs and emergency physicians have a vital role in potentially saving these patients by prescribing Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) such as buprenorphine, and by prescribing naloxone, a rapid-acting medicine to reverse an overdose. However, a new Annals of Emergency Medicine study identifies a significant opportunity to improve prescribing of these medicines after a visit to the emergency department for opioid overdose.
HEALTH
Neuroscience News

Psilocybin Reduces Relapses for Those With Alcohol Use Disorder

Summary: Psilocybin can restore mGluR2 levels in the prefrontal cortex, and this leads to a reduced risk of relapse for those with alcohol use disorder. Current research results uncover the unknown potential of psilocybin to restore molecular circuits in the brain and thus contribute to a reduction of relapses in alcohol dependence. This could lead to new therapeutic approaches.
HEALTH
upenn.edu

Common cardiac device implants and persistent opioid use overlap

About 12% of patients who receive implantable cardiac devices such as a pacemaker or defibrillator and fill an opioid prescription after surgery will consistently use the pain medication in the months afterward, raising the potential for addiction following these common procedures and identifying another pathway that could contribute to the national opioid crisis, according to a new study by researchers at the Perelman School of Medicine. The findings are published in Circulation.
HEALTH
Inside Indiana Business

IUSM Awarded $2.7M for Substance Use Disorders

The Indiana University School of Medicine has received a five-year, $2.7 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to expand a substance use program geared towards adolescents and their caregivers. The money will allow IUSM to add faculty to its psychiatry-based disorder services. “Having capacity for...
MENTAL HEALTH
harvardmagazine.com

Jerrold Rosenbaum: Are Psychedelics an Effective Treatment for Mood Disorders?

Are psychedelics an effective treatment for mood disorders? Jerrold Rosenbaum, director of Massachusetts General Hospital’s Center for the Neuroscience of Psychedelics, discusses the potential of using psychedelics, such as MDMA and magic mushrooms, to treat treatment-resistant mood disorders like depression and anxiety. Topics include the effect of psychedelics on the brain, how psychedelic therapy is conducted, the legality of medicinal psychedelics, and current research findings.
MENTAL HEALTH
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh EMS Approved To Use Lifesaving Drug For Opioid Overdoses

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh’s first responders are now equipped with a drug used by hospitals to treat opioid use disorder and withdrawal. All Public Safety first responders are trained to give naloxone, or Narcan, to people who are overdosing. Buprenorphine is usually used in the hospital, but now EMS will be equipped with the drug. The program will let Advanced Life Support EMS units give buprenorphine to patients experiencing opioid withdrawal, something that happens often after Narcan is used, even if they don’t go to the hospital. Patients can then schedule a virtual follow-up to get a buprenorphine prescription and other resources. The city is the third in the country to provide buprenorphine, the Mayor’s office said. “The opioid epidemic has deeply affected so many cities and communities. If tools like buprenorphine exist, we need to have them in our communities and with our emergency medical personnel,” said Mayor Bill Peduto in a news release. The Bureau of EMS and the Office of Community Health and Safety partnered to design the pilot program, which will run for one year.
PITTSBURGH, PA
News 12

‘Methadone saved my life’ – New bill would expand addiction treatments

A United States congressman from South Jersey is hoping to help those recovering from addiction nationwide get better access to one type of treatment, while also reducing the stigma surrounding it. “Methadone has saved my life, really,” says Cherry Hill resident Ronnie Hartman. Hartman shared his story of addiction and...
HEALTH
Daily Hampshire Gazette

Hampshire Hope: Does the ADA protect people with substance use disorders?

Marianna has a history of addiction to heroin, and has been in recovery for three years. She applies for a job she’s qualified to do, and the employer refuses to hire her because he knows about her addiction. Is Marianna protected under the Americans with Disabilities Act?. In recovery for...
MENTAL HEALTH
mobihealthnews.com

Contributed: We need to address the mental health crisis among older Americans

Early on during the pandemic, it became clear that older patients were at greater risk of suffering the most serious effects of coronavirus, and a great deal of attention went into ensuring steps were taken to protect this population. Yet, despite the impact of stressors and social isolation caused by the pandemic, the same attention has not been given to ensuring their mental health needs are also being met. Due to a variety of barriers making them less likely to seek treatment, they are far more likely to have an unmet need for mental health treatment.
MENTAL HEALTH
Health

Opioid Use Disorder Treatment: Doctor-Recommended Drugs and Therapy

Opioid use disorder is prevalent in the US, but obtaining necessary treatment can be challenging due to long-standing barriers to care and the stigma associated with this condition, per a 2019 report from the National Academy of Sciences. A spike in opioid-related deaths in the US, per new government data,...
HEALTH
mhealthintelligence.com

PCORI Grants $23M to Support Telehealth Effectiveness Studies

- The Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI) Board of Governors has approved $49.5 million in research awards, $23.5 million of which will go toward supporting three research studies that focus on mHealth and telehealth effectiveness. The studies’ goals include understanding telehealth’s impact on treatment for pain relief, smoking cessation, and...
HEALTH
mhealthintelligence.com

Cancer Care Clinicians Satisfied with Telehealth, Desire Continued Use

Much like primary care and other specialty care providers, oncologists turned to telehealth at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, cancer care clinicians use telehealth for symptom management, remote chemotherapy supervision, discussions about clinical trials, palliative care, and survivorship care. Past studies have shown the success of using telehealth...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

As demand for youth psychiatry rose, promise in 'pediatric mental health care access programs' emerged

Referrals from primary care providers (PCPs) to Pediatric Mental Health Care Access (PMHCA) programs increased and involved more complex mental health concerns, particularly regarding mood and anxiety, during the pandemic, according to a new study published online today in Psychiatric Services. These trends underscore the importance of these programs to supporting the growing need for children's mental health care.
KIDS
aithority.com

82% Of US Broadband Households With Children Have Used Telehealth Compared To 51% Without Children

Health and wellness research addresses consumer demand for virtual healthcare and emerging business models. Parks Associates’ latest consumer research finds 82% of US broadband households with children in the home have used telehealth, as opposed to just 51% of households without children. The firm’s quarterly surveys of 10,000 broadband households quantify the impact of the pandemic on consumer attitudes, usage, and adoption of connected devices and services, revealing key insights its analysts will discuss today at “Connecting the Dots: Interoperability and Health Data,” 12:30 pm CT. This session, the final event for this year’s Connected Health Summit series, features executives from athenahealth and the US Department of Health and Human Services, among others.
TECHNOLOGY

