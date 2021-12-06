ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Scientists find first in human evidence of how memories form

By UT Southwestern Medical Center
MedicalXpress
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a discovery that could one day benefit people suffering from traumatic brain injury, Alzheimer's disease, and schizophrenia, UT Southwestern researchers have identified the characteristics of more than 100 memory-sensitive neurons that play a central role in how memories are recalled in the brain. Bradley Lega, M.D., Associate Professor...

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceBlog.com

Scientists discover gut bacteria that improve memory in bees

An international research team have discovered a specific type of gut bacteria in bees that can improve memory. The study, led by scientists from Jiangnan University, China in collaboration with researchers from Queen Mary University of London and the University of Oulu, Finland, have shown that a species of gut bacteria, known as Lactobacillus apis, is linked to enhanced memory in bumblebees.
WILDLIFE
MedicalXpress

Researchers find that SARS-CoV-2 infects sustentacular cells in the olfactory epithelium of COVID-19 patients

It is now widely known that COVID-19 is associated with the transient or long-term loss of olfaction (the sense of smell) but the mechanisms remain obscure. An unresolved question is whether the olfactory nerve can provide SARS-CoV-2 with a route of entry to the brain. Scientists at the Max Planck Research Unit for Neurogenetics in Frankfurt, in collaboration with physicians and scientists at the University Hospitals Leuven (Leuven, Belgium) and a major hospital in Bruges, Belgium, together with scientists at NanoString Technologies Inc. in Seattle, U.S., report that SARS-CoV-2 does not appear to infect the sensory neurons of the olfactory epithelium in COVID-19 patients. Moreover, the team failed to find evidence for infection of olfactory bulb neurons. Instead, the sustentacular cells, also known as supporting cells, are the main target cell type for the virus in the olfactory epithelium. Since SARS-CoV2 spares olfactory sensory neurons and olfactory bulb neurons, it does not appear to be a neurotropic virus.
SCIENCE
bizjournals

Will the vaccines stop omicron? Scientists are racing to find out.

The vaccines may well continue to ward off severe illness and death, although booster doses may be needed to protect most people. Still, the makers of the two most effective vaccines, Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, are preparing to reformulate their shots if necessary.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
MedicalXpress

Researchers find surprising benefit to the immune system following infection

The human body's immune system weakens over time, making older adults more susceptible to infections and leaving scientists with the puzzling dilemma of how to maintain health across the lifespan. As part of continuing research at the University of Arizona Health Sciences, a recent study into how infection affects the immune system resulted in a surprising outcome that could lead to new immunotherapies to prevent disease and novel ways to strengthen the aging immune system.
TUCSON, AZ
MedicalXpress

New research uncovers mercury's long-term health effects

Methylmercury (MeHg) is a well-known neurotoxin that can impact brain development, particularly in utero. A series of new studies from researchers at the University of Rochester Medical Center (URMC) indicate that exposure may disrupt the early development of the connections between muscles and the brain, which could lead to motor control problems later in life.
SCIENCE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Fossil footprints puzzle scientists: Bear or ancient human?

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Prehistoric footprints that have puzzled scientists since the 1970s are getting a second look: Were they left by extinct animals or by human ancestors?. When famed paleontologist Mary Leakey first uncovered the footprints in Tanzania 40 years ago, the evidence was ambiguous. Leakey focused her attention...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Tracking the neurons that make us social

Human beings, like most mammals, need social interactions to live and develop. The processes that drive them toward each other require decision making whose brain machinery is largely misunderstood. To decipher this phenomenon, a team from the University of Geneva (UNIGE) has studied the neurobiological mechanisms at stake when two mice come into contact through learning a task. They observed that the motivation to invest in a social interaction is closely linked to the reward system, via the activation of dopaminergic neurons. These results, to be read in the journal Nature Neuroscience, will make it possible to study physiologically the possible dysfunctions of these neurons in diseases affecting social interactions, such as autism, schizophrenia or depression.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodic Memory#Brain Research#Human Brain#Psychiatry#Traumatic Brain Injury#Ut Southwestern#Neuroimage#Brain Institute
orlandomedicalnews.com

UF Study Shows Artificial Intelligence’s Potential to Predict Dementia

GAINESVILLE — New research published today shows that a form of artificial intelligence combined with MRI scans of the brain has the potential to predict whether people with a specific type of early memory loss will go on to develop a form of dementia or Alzheimer’s disease. University of Florida...
HEALTH
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Theory About Missing Protein Could Be Key to New Alzheimer's Treatment Strategy

November is Alzheimer’s awareness month. For decades, scientists have focused on plaques in the brain, and treatments to remove those plaques. Now, a new finding has some researchers questioning the prevailing wisdom on why some people develop Alzheimer’s while others do not. It’s a theory that could lead to new treatments.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
MedicalXpress

Saliva analysis of long-term cannabis smokers identifies oral microbiome disruptions that may lead to brain disorders

More and more states are legalizing marijuana, but little is known about how long-term cannabis use affects the microbes in the oral cavity, known as the oral microbiome. The oral microbiome plays a critical role in maintaining oral health, but changes to the environment in the mouth, such as those caused by smoking, can upset the balance of microbes, making us more susceptible to diseases.
SCIENCE
EatThis

Scientists Discover Surprising Possible Predictor of Dementia

Doctors may be able to test older people for early signs of dementia based on their driving patterns, a study suggests. In the study, researchers from the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health and engineering school analyzed data from the long-term study LongROAD (Longitudinal Research on Aging Drivers), which followed almost 3,000 older drivers for as long as four years. When the study began, the participants were active drivers between the ages of 65 and 79 and had no significant cognitive impairment and degenerative medical conditions.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

How AI could help screen for autism in children

For children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), receiving an early diagnosis can make a huge difference in improving behavior, skills and language development. But despite being one of the most common developmental disabilities, impacting 1 in 54 children in the U.S., it's not that easy to diagnose. There is no...
MENTAL HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find a new biomarker of Alzheimer’s disease

In a new study from the University of Texas at Dallas, researchers found a new biomarker of Alzheimer’s disease. They reported how declines in a measure of brain network organization precede cognitive impairment in older adults. Researchers also found that brain network declines are greater among individuals without a college...
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Neuron Findings Add Weight to SPEAR Model of Memory

In a discovery that could one day benefit people suffering from traumatic brain injury, Alzheimer’s disease, and schizophrenia, UT Southwestern researchers have identified the characteristics of more than 100 memory-sensitive neurons that play a central role in how memories are recalled in the brain. Bradley Lega, M.D., Associate Professor of...
SCIENCE
NIH Director's Blog

Scientists identify a culprit for chronic itch

An immune substance called oncostatin M was found to sensitize and enhance the activity of itch-sensing neurons. A drug that blocks oncostatin M activity reduced scratching in a mouse model of chronic itch, suggesting a treatment strategy for persistent itchy skin conditions. Chronic itch is a common yet hard-to-treat symptom...
HEALTH
ScienceAlert

There's a Strange Difference Between Human Brains And Those of Other Mammals

When it comes to the world of mammals, humans tend to stand out a fair bit. While many animals share some aspects of our intelligence, they don't take it to the same level we have. But pinning down why we're more cognitively advanced on a neurological level has been tricky; to date, studies have found no significant differences between the brains of mammals. Now, we finally have a lead. A team of researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has found that, compared to other mammals, human brains have a much lower number of the neuronal channels that allow the flow...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy