ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Crude rises

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 2 days ago

Crude oil futures prices ended higher on the New York...

wtop.com

Comments / 0

Related
dailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Threatening Major Breakout

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market rallied rather significantly on Tuesday to reach towards the highs of the previous inverted hammer at $73. If we can clear that level, it is very likely that we will continue to go much higher, perhaps reaching $75 before you know it. At this point, it looks as if a lot of the downward pressure and forced liquidation of crude oil contracts has abated, and that the bounce has quite a bit of momentum underneath it.
TRAFFIC
marketpulse.com

Oil jumps, gold steady on Omicron

Oil prices rose overnight as omicron concerns continued to fade, and US API Crude Inventories showed a surprise draw of 3.1 million barrels. Assuming momentum remains positive in global markets, a fall in official US Crude Inventories (-1.7 mio exp), will probably be an excuse for oil prices to rally once again. Base metals are also rallying in Asia today, as is natural gas, ostensibly on expectations of much higher infrastructure spending in 2022. If that is so, then oil prices have also found another reason to be bullish in 2022.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

EIA reports a modest weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies, as product stocks rise more than expected

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories fell by 200,000 barrels for the week ended Dec. 3. On average, analysts had forecast a 1.2 million-barrel decline, according to a poll conducted by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 3.1 million-barrel decrease, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly inventory increases of 3.9 million barrels for gasoline and 2.7 million barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts expected supply climbs of 1.4 million barrels for gasoline and 900,000 barrels for distillates. The EIA data showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., Nymex delivery hub edged up by 2.4 million barrels for the week. January West Texas Intermediate crude.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

U.S. crude stocks dip, fuel inventories higher -EIA

Dec 8 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks fell less than expected in the latest week while production rose and fuel inventories increased, the government reported on Wednesday. Crude inventories (USOILC=ECI) fell by 240,000 barrels in the week to Dec. 3 to 432.9 million barrels, the Energy Information Administration said. That...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crude Oil#Oil Futures#Copyright#The Associated Press
MarketWatch

Oil futures settle higher, with U.S. prices at their highest in nearly 2 weeks

Oil futures climbed on Tuesday, with U.S. prices settling at their highest in almost two weeks. "Traders view the omicron variant of COVID as a less virulent threat, and expect global economic growth to be only marginally impacted," said Marshall Steeves, energy markets analyst at IHS Markit. "Traders also anticipate a robust holiday season for driving in the U.S. and other OECD economies," he said. January West Texas Intermediate crude rose $2.56, or 3.7%, to settle at $72.05 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Nov. 24, FactSet data show.
TRAFFIC
DailyFx

Crude Oil Price Rise May Struggle on Incoming Supply, Demand Data

Crude oil prices rebounding amid broad-based recovery in risk appetite. Hopes for mild Omicron impact, lull in Fed-linked news may be at work. Incoming trade, output and inventory data may cap upward momentum. Crude oil prices are on the upswing, with the WTI contract tracking higher alongside bellwether S&P 500...
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

U.S. oil extends rally above $70, aims for 2-week high

Crude-oil futures climbed on Tuesday, with U.S. prices up a second straight session and eyeing its highest value in about two weeks, as fears eased that the coronavirus omicron variant may reduce demand over the winter. The market seems to have found some support “on speculation that COVID’s omicron variant...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Oil rises 3%, extending rally as Omicron fears retreat

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Oil prices climbed by more than 3% on Tuesday, extending the previous day's rebound of almost 5% as concerns eased further about the impact on global fuel demand of the Omicron coronavirus variant. Brent crude futures settled up $2.36, or 3.2%, at $75.44 a...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
investing.com

Crude Oil Higher; Saudi Prices, Omicron News Helps Confidence Rise

Investing.com -- Oil prices climbed Monday on rising confidence that the Omicron Covid variant will have only a limited impact on global energy demand while an imminent rise in Iranian exports looks unlikely. By 9:15 AM ET (1415 GMT), U.S. crude futures traded 2.8% higher at $68.08 a barrel, while...
TRAFFIC
kitco.com

Gold slightly up as crude oil rallies

(Kitco News) - Gold prices are up just a bit in midday U.S. trading Monday. Solid gains in crude oil prices to start the trading week (bullish) are slightly trumping better trader/investor risk attitudes (bearish). February gold was last up $1.50 at $1,785.40 and March Comex silver was last down $0.136 at $22.34 an ounce.
INDUSTRY
ShareCast

Saudi raises crude prices for Asia in January in possible sign of confidence

Crude oil futures are trading on the front foot in the early going after Saudi Aramco raised its official selling prices for Asia in January. "The move suggests that the Saudis have confidence in the demand outlook, and the market appears to be taking comfort in that," analysts at ING told clients, according to Dow Jones Newswires.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mynews13.com

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose $3.23 to $69.49 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for February delivery rose $3.20 to $73.08 per barrel. Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 9 cents to $2.04 a gallon. January heating oil rose 7 cents to $2.17 a gallon. January natural gas fell 47 cents to $3.66 per 1,000 cubic feet.
TRAFFIC
CNN

Finally some relief: Gasoline and natural gas prices are falling

New York (CNN Business) — Americans grappling with historic levels of inflation are finally getting some relief where they need it most: Previously-booming energy prices. After a relentless rise, prices at the pump are heading south. The national average price for a gallon of regular gas fell to a seven-week low of $3.35 a gallon on Tuesday, according to AAA.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Oil ends higher as concerns over the omicron variant ease, Saudis raises prices for some buyers

Oil futures climbed on Monday, with news that the omicron variant may not lead to severe cases of COVID-19 and Saudi Arabia's move to lift crude prices for some buyers providing support. The Saudi move "portrays confidence in the markets but it doesn't alter the uncertain outlook in any way," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda. The most bullish thing for oil prices is that omicron is "reportedly less severe and if more good news follows, we can all relax a little and the downside risks to the economy will abate." January West Texas Intermediate crude (clf22) rose $3.23, or 4.9%, to settle at $69.49 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
TRAFFIC
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Crude prices fall for sixth-straight week

Renewed concern about COVID-19 – with the emergence and rise of the omicron variant – and its impact on world oil demand continue to weigh on oil markets. West Texas Intermediate, which plunged $10 the Friday after Thanksgiving, struggled to rebound this week, rising only two of five trading days on the New York Mercantile Exchange. After opening the trading week with a $1.80 gain, prices followed with a $3.77 decline that Thursday’s 93-cent rise could not overcome. Prices ended the week at $66.26, down 24 cents for the day and below the $69.95 at Monday’s close. The posted price ended the week at $62.74, according to Plains All American.
TRAFFIC
agrinews-pubs.com

Commodity Insight: Crude oil prices rise from ashes

Based on the Consumer Price Index, a tool used to measure inflation, there was a 6.2% increase in the cost of all items over the past year. The sharp spike in inflation was due to energy, shelter, food and vehicle costs. Compared to a year ago, it was the highest...
TRAFFIC
dailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Crude Oil Recovers

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil plunged during the trading session on Thursday, as OPEC announced that it was going to go ahead and continue the schedule of increase production that had been thought out previously. By adding 400,000 barrels per day, a lot of traders assume that the market would collapse. All things been equal, we did initially break down but as you can see, we have turned around to show signs of life again.
TRAFFIC
DailyFx

Crude Oil Technical Outlook: Lower Before Higher

WTI crude oil continues to look weak and is seen as remaining that way until we see some type of capitulation price action, whether that is a big daily reversal or a Monday gap-down and reverse on news scenario. If we see something like that develop then a bounce can unfold. Broadly speaking, the intermediate picture could be bearish for a while to come.
TRAFFIC
ICIS Chemical Business

Crude Oil & Refined Products

The low-carbon transition is driving rapid change across global energy systems. Economies will bounce back after the early 2020s pandemic, fuelling demand for energy while oil remains an important part of the supply mix. This offers oil companies a foundation for investment, creating an opportunity to not just survive the transformation – but to thrive in it.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy