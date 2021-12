On Tuesday, “General Hospital” star Steve Burton confirmed on Instagram the rampant rumors that he was fired from the long-running ABC soap opera because he would not get vaccinated against COVID-19. “I wanted you to hear it from me personally.” he said, before launching into anti-vaccine rhetoric. “Unfortunately, ‘General Hospital’ has let me go because of the vaccine mandate. I did apply for my medical and religious exemptions, and both of those were denied. Which, you know, hurts. But this is also about personal freedom to me.” Burton then went on to express gratitude to the show, where he’s played Jason Morgan...

CELEBRITIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO