Gold and silver lower

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 2 days ago

The December gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed...

kitco.com

Gold, silver gain as crude oil continues big rebound

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are moderately higher in midday U.S. trading Tuesday. A strong rally...
INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Gold, silver up, following solid price gains in crude oil

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are modestly higher in early U.S. trading Tuesday. A strong rally...
MARKETS
kitco.com

Gold, silver see price weakness as risk aversion recedes

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are weaker in early U.S. trading Monday. The safe-haven metals are seeing modest selling pressure as trader/investor risk attitudes have improved a bit. Solid gains in the crude oil market today are limiting the downside in the metals markets. February gold was last down $4.30 at $1,779.50 and March Comex silver was last down $0.131 at $22.35 an ounce.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Gold futures climb, end slightly lower for the week

Gold futures climbed sharply on Friday, getting a boost from disappointing monthly U.S. jobs data, but prices still posted a slight loss for the week after settling Thursday at their lowest in more than seven weeks. "Gold has not performed well this week, as we are concerned about the potential of deflation," said James Hatzigiannis, chief market strategist at Ploutus Capital Advisors. The Federal Reserve is set to be more aggressive and with inflation rising, that could "result in the central bank ending asset purchases sooner than we have expected for the next year," he said. "That is why you have not seen that haven appeal gold typically shows." February gold rose $21.20, or 1.2%, to settle at $1,783.90 an ounce. A week ago, the most-active contract settled at $1,785.50.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Americas Gold and Silver reopens Cosalá operations

Americas Gold and Silver (USAS +2.8%) opens higher after returning to nameplate mill production at its Cosalá operations in Mexico. The company says the Los Braceros plant has returned to nameplate production with a steady source of feed from a combination of existing stockpiled ore and new production from the mine, and San Rafael mine production continues to ramp up and does not represent a bottleneck to mill production.
METAL MINING
kitco.com

Silver will show the way

For the first time in many years, the precious metal universe has outpaced the S&P 500 and Dow. This has been the case since October began. And as we thought would happen, silver has been stronger than gold (SLV up 17.5% vs GLD up only 8.1%). Also, GDXJ (up 28%) has been stronger than GDX (up 20%), though of course all the miners have been strong. For the first time in a while, none of our miners is trading below book value. However, having been beaten down so much, and having lagged the averages for so many years, the miners' rise still has much farther to go.
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Gold futures settle lower for the session and month

Gold futures ended lower on Tuesday, giving up earlier gains, as comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell suggested that the central bank might speed up tapering its monthly asset purchases when it meets next month. Prices for the metal shook off earlier gains that came after Moderna's CEO Stéphane Bancel predicted that current vaccines would struggle against the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Comments from Powell, as well as Bancel, prompted steep declines in U.S. benchmark stock indexes, likely prompting investors to sell gold to cover margin calls. February gold fell $8.70, or 0.5%, to settle at $1,776.50 an ounce. Based on the most-active contract, prices ended the month down 0.4%, according Dow Jones Market Data.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Gold, silver see modest price gains; markets less spooked

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are firmer in early U.S. trading Monday, on some safe-haven demand and short covering by futures traders as the market place is not as panicky as seen on Friday, but by no means upbeat, either. February gold was last up $6.00 at $1,794.00 and March Comex silver was last up $0.11 at $23.25 an ounce.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Gold, silver weaker amid bearish outside markets

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in midday U.S. trading Monday. The metals are being pressured by negative outside forces on this day, including a stronger U.S. dollar index, a bounce in the U.S. stock market and rising bond yields. February gold was last down $3.40 at $1,784.70 and March Comex silver was last down $0.31 at $22.82 an ounce.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Instant analysis: Gold, silver still longer-term bullish

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - See on the monthly continuation chart for nearby COMEX gold futures that prices are still...
MARKETS
kitco.com

Gold's 1780s are driving us crazy!

In completing its 48th trading week of 2021, Gold settled yesterday (Friday) at 1784. 'Twas the eighth week this year that Gold has settled in the 1780s (the first occurrence being on 19 February). Indeed, Gold's median weekly settle price year-to-date is 1788. Yet as anybody engaged in the Gold Story knows, Gold first traded in the 1780s a decade ago on 09 August 2011, the U.S "M2" money supply that day at $9.5 trillion; (today 'tis $21.5 trillion).
MARKETS
Reuters

Perth Mint's November gold sales nearly double

Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Perth Mint's sales of gold products in November jumped about 94% from the previous month to an eight-month peak, the refiner said on Monday. Sales of gold coins and minted bars soared to 115,872 ounces last month, the highest level since March this year, from 59,750 ounces in October, and were up nearly 38% from a year earlier.
METAL MINING
kitco.com

Price gains in gold, silver amid weaker USDX, higher crude

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in early U.S. trading Wednesday. The key outside markets...
ECONOMY
mining.com

Harte Gold gets creditor protection as Silver Lake closes in

Troubled Canadian miner Harte Gold (TSX: HRT) has been granted creditor protection after rushing its Sugar Zone gold mine into production without a feasibility study two years ago and encountering a series of problems at the Northern Ontario mine. The gold miner, likely to fall under control of Australia’s Silver...
METAL MINING
CNBC

Gold flat on firmer dollar, U.S. bond yields

Spot gold was little changed at $1,778.79 per ounce by 0130 GMT. Gold prices were flat on Tuesday, as a firmer dollar and U.S. Treasury yields weighed on its appeal and confined the metal to a tight $4 range. Spot gold was little changed at $1,778.79 per ounce by 0130...
BUSINESS
MySanAntonio

Gold edges lower as investors weigh virus risks to global growth

Gold edged lower as investors weighed mixed labor data from the U.S., the Federal Reserve's hawkish tilt and the threat of the omicron variant to global growth. Data Friday showed U.S. job growth registered its smallest increase this year while the unemployment rate fell by more than forecast to 4.2%, offering a mixed picture that may nevertheless push the Fed to quicken the wind-down of pandemic stimulus. It came after Chair Jerome Powell signaled faster tapering of asset purchases amid elevated inflation.
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

Oil moves higher, gold drifting

Oil prices eased on Friday on omicron fears, Brent crude falling 0.90% and WTI falling by 1.45%. The falls were modest though by recent standards where the intraday volatility had threatened to make oil almost untradeable. The commitment of traders’ positioning also shows a massive drawdown in speculative long positioning, making exposure more balanced, also a supportive factor.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

