Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Non-participant on first report

 2 days ago

Roethlisberger (pectoral/shoulder) was listed as a non-participant Monday on their estimated practice report, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports. Pittsburgh didn't hold a...

Ben Roethlisberger spreading word about retiring after 2021 season: report

CINCINNATI, OH – NOVEMBER 28: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) walks toward the sideline during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 28, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Over the last few years, Roethlisberger has...
Vikings Make Decision On Adam Thielen For Thursday Night

The Vikings will be without one of their top weapons on the outside on Thursday night. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the team officially ruled out Adam Thielen for a key game against the Steelers. “Vikings officially ruled out WR Adam Thielen for Thursday night’s game vs. the Steelers,”...
Ravens’ Humphrey Likely Out For Season After Injury Against Steelers, Reports Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The hits keeping coming for the Baltimore Ravens, who likely lost All Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey for the rest of the season in Sunday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. NFL.com Insider Ian Rapoport was first to the report the news, saying Humphrey suffered what’s believed to be a season-ending should injury, which marks the latest setback for Baltimore’s injury-afflicted defense. #Ravens star CB Marlon Humphrey is suspected to be out for the season with a shoulder injury, per sources. A significant blow to Baltimore’s defense. Another one. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 6, 2021 Citing sources, Rapoport said it’s suspected that...
T.J. Watt, Joe Haden will not play for Steelers, but Chase Claypool to return

Mike Tomlin said he’d “leave the light on” for T.J. Watt. On Friday, though, that switch officially was flipped. Watt will not play for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night at the Los Angeles Chargers. The star outside linebacker did not practice throughout the week after suffering a hip/knee injury during Sunday’s tie against the Detroit Lions.
Steelers vs Vikings: Early causes for concern this week

The Pittsburgh Steelers got a much-needed win on Sunday over the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens to keep its slim playoff hopes alive. But there’s no time to celebrate as the Steelers have to now immediately turn around and travel to Minnesota to take on the Vikings on Thursday night. Here is what we are worried about this week.
The Steelers Have Added A New Quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in the midst of complicated situation pertaining to their quarterback position. With Ben Roethlisberger’s status still in doubt due to a positive COVID-19 test, the organization doesn’t have a clear answer as to who will line up under center for this week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
