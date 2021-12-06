ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers' Chase Claypool: Termed as non-participant on report

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Claypool (toe) was listed as a non-participant Monday on Pittsburgh's estimated practice report, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports. Pittsburgh didn't...

www.cbssports.com

Steelers Depot

Film Room: Chase Claypool Provides Explosive Plays In Return From Injury

In Week 11 vs. the L.A. Chargers, Chase Claypool returned from a toe injury that forced him to miss Week 10 against The Detroit Lions. One facet of the game in which the Steelers struggled last week (amongst others) was creating and completing chunk gain plays. Against the Chargers, the return of Claypool aided in that regard. On Sunday night, Claypool caught 5 of 9 passes thrown his way for 93 yards, two of which went for 37 and 28 yards, respectively. While the 28-yard gain was a coverage bust/miscommunication, Claypool’s explosiveness after the catch provided some much-needed juice in a high-scoring affair.
cbslocal.com

WATCH: Chase Claypool Makes Time For Fans During Warmups Before Game

CINCINNATI, Ohio (KDKA) — The Steelers have a lot on the line for this game in Cincinnati, and Steelers fans showed up to cheer them on. During warmups, Claypool went on a break to go to the stands and signed Terrible Towels. He even took a selfie with a fan.
Steelers Depot

Chase Claypool Suggests Adding Music To Practice: It’d ‘Make Practice More Fun’

Hours after Minkah Fitzpatrick suggested the Pittsburgh Steelers change their practice habits, Chase Claypool echoed a similar sentiment. But offered a different solution. Speaking with reporters Monday, Claypool offered his thoughts on how the team should change its approach to right the ship off a two-game losing streak. His answer, though, probably isn’t one that’ll sit well with Steelers’ fans.
fantasypros.com

Chase Claypool dealing with turf toe injury

Per Brooke Pryor of ESPN, Steelers WR Chase Claypool has been dealing with a bad case of turf toe that he played through last week. (Brooke Pryor on Twitter) A turf toe injury like this likely explains some of the missed practices by Claypool these last few weeks but the fact that he played through it in Week 11 suggests it will mostly be a pain management situation going forward. Claypool has five catches for 93 yards last week and while he might not be at 100% he is still a key offensive piece for the Steelers. For fantasy purposes Claypool is more of a standard suited play that is clearly behind fellow WR Dionte Johnson. Look for Claypool to return some of his mid to high end WR 2 upside once fully healthy but in the meantime the young wideout will be a lower end WR 2 with touchdown dependency.
FanSided

NFL could punish Chase Claypool for dirty facemask penalty

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool let his frustration get the best of him, with a brutal facemask penalty against the Cincinnati Bengals. Claypool’s intentions on a week-to-week basis are always positive, but the end result is anything but. The Steelers wide receiver was clearly unhappy with the fact that his team was facing a near 40-point deficit in the fourth quarter of what was supposed to be a close divisional contest.
Yardbarker

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin has harsh response to Chase Claypool’s ‘fun’ suggestion

The Pittsburgh Steelers were completely embarrassed by the division-rival Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday, and Mike Tomlin knows the team needs to make changes going forward. The music situation at practice is not going to be one of them. After Pittsburgh’s 41-10 loss to the Bengals, wide receiver Chase Claypool told...
Steelers Depot

Buy Or Sell: Chase Claypool Will Have Big Game With Humphrey Shadowing Diontae Johnson

The regular season marks the culmination of an extensive investigation into who your team will be that year. By this point, you’ve gone through free agency, the draft, training camp, and the preseason. You feel good in your decisions insofar as you can create clarity without having played meaningful games. But there are still plenty of uncertainties that remain, whether at the start of the regular season or the end, and new ones continually develop over time.
Steelers Depot

Chase Claypool Credits Diontae Johnson’s ‘Consistency, Work Ethic’ For Bounceback 2021 Season

In a year of inconsistency and uncertainty for the Pittsburgh Steelers, third-year wide receiver Diontae Johnson has stood out in a major way in the black and gold. Johnson, who struggled with drops and overall consistency and focus throughout the 2020 season, has completely flipped the narrative surrounding him as an inconsistent wide receiver who is a boom-or-bust guy into one that is a true, No. 1-type receiver that comes through in the clutch consistently for the Steelers.
Steelers Depot

2021 Stock Watch – WR Chase Claypool – Stock Even

Now that the regular season has begun, following yet another year of disappointment, a fourth consecutive season with no postseason victories, it’s time to take stock of where the Pittsburgh Steelers stand. Specifically where Steelers players stand individually based on what we have seen and are seeing over the course of the offseason and the regular season as it plays out. We will also be reviewing players based on their previous season and their prospects for the future. A stock evaluation can take a couple of different approaches and I’ll try to make clear my reasoning. In some cases, it will be based on more long-term trends. In other instances, it will be a direct response to something that just happened. Because of this, we can and will see a player more than once over the course of the season as we move forward.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Mike Tomlin takes another shot at Chase Claypool’s practice suggestion

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is apparently really frustrated and fixated on some things one of his players said during the week. The Steelers’ struggles have prompted some examination of the team’s practice methods and whether certain things can be done better. That prompted second-year receiver Chase Claypool to suggest playing music during practices, an idea that Tomlin clearly did not think much of.
NBC Sports

Ben Roethlisberger, Chase Claypool return to practice on Tuesday

The Steelers had a couple of key players at their Tuesday practice in advance of Thursday’s matchup with the Vikings. But there were others who appear more likely to miss the Week 14 contest. Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral/right shoulder) and receiver Chase Claypool (toe) were full participants in Tuesday’s...
Steelers Depot

CB James Pierre, WR Chase Claypool Fined For Penalties In Bengals Game

A couple of second-year Steelers have lighter wallets this week. CB James Pierre and WR Chase Claypool have been fined for penalties occurring in Week 12’s blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, according to this tweet from The Athletic’s Jay Morrison. As his tweet notes, Pierre was fined $4350 for...
