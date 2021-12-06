ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chargers' Derwin James: Racks up seven tackles

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

James posted seven tackles (three solo) and half a sack in Sunday's 41-22 win...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Breeze

Chargers’ Derwin James provides Thanksgiving meals to Santa Ana families

SANTA ANA — Chargers safety Derwin James wanted to continue Casey Hayward’s tradition of serving Thanksgiving meals to low-income families in Orange County because he remembers the joyous interactions he had at the dinner line. James hosted his own Thanksgiving event Tuesday at the Boys and Girls Club of Santa...
NFL
ESPN

'He's a G': Healthy Derwin James embracing leadership role on Chargers' defense

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- It's two hours before kickoff for an all-important game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. And Mr. Do Everything, Play Everywhere, Derwin James Jr. is in shorts and a t-shirt (blue, of course, for his team, the Los Angeles Chargers) and no shoes. None. He's barefoot, walking along the sidelines of the field, saying hello to the Steelers he knows.
NFL
Mile High Report

Denver cooked up a “recipe for a win” against the Chargers

I’m trying to contain my excitement about Sunday’s victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, but it’s hard when I know the next destination is Kansas City, and when I know that whoever wins that game will lead the AFC West. The Denver Broncos really showed up at Empower Field. Teddy...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Bengals#American Football
NBC Sports

Derwin James picks off Drew Lock, Chargers cut Broncos lead to 14-7 before half

Most of the first half of Sunday’s game was a mess for the Chargers, but they were able to end the second quarter on a high note. Safety Derwin James made an athletic diving interception of a pass by Broncos quarterback Drew Lock and the Chargers took possession of the ball in Broncos territory. Quarterback Justin Herbert hit wide receiver Keenan Allen on back-to-back plays to pick up 32 yards and then found running back Austin Ekeler for a 12-yard touchdown that cut the Denver lead to 14-7 just before halftime.
NFL
CBS Sports

Chargers' Kyzir White: 12 tackles in loss

White recorded 12 tackles (eight solo) in the 28-13 loss to Denver on Sunday. White tied his season high in tackles and has now recorded eight-plus tackles in each of his last five games, including three games with 10-plus tackles. The 25-year-old is now second on the team in stops, just seven behind star safety Derwin James. Look for the linebacker to continue his high tackle total in next Sunday's contest against a run-heavy Bengals offense.
NFL
Scarlet Nation

NFL 'Noles Week 12: Vikings RB Cook injured; Derwin James snares an INT

The 2021 NFL season continued this weekend, and several former Florida State standouts have impressed throughout the first three months of the season. Entering December next week, the NFL playoff hunt is in full swing and plenty of Seminoles are playing to secure a spot in the postseason and a crack at the Super Bowl.
NFL
KTVZ

Chargers’ James putting together dominating season

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Derwin James Jr. is accustomed to putting up great statistical seasons. He did that as a rookie in 2018 with the Los Angeles Chargers and was an All-Pro. But if anyone had doubts about how James would be coming back after missing most of the past two seasons because of injuries, he has put those to rest and reclaimed his spot as one of the top safeties in the league. James goes into Sunday’s game at Cincinnati leading defensive backs with 93 tackles.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
College Football News

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Prediction, Game Preview

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, November 28. Venue: Empower Field at Mile High Stadium, Denver, CO. Record: Los Angeles Chargers (6-4), Denver (5-5) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. – Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now. – All...
NFL
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football Today: Week 13 Preview includes injury updates, start/sit calls and more

You need luck on your side to find success in Fantasy, and those of you who started Tony Pollard on Thursday got a little bit lucky, because Pollard did not see the expanded role many were hoping for. Pollard ended up with nine touches while Ezekiel Elliott still had 15 despite his knee injury. So, it's safe to say you got lucky to get 15.4 PPR points from Pollard, because if it wasn't for his 58-yard touchdown run, it could have been an ugly game.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy