Chargers' Derwin James: Racks up seven tackles

You need luck on your side to find success in Fantasy, and those of you who started Tony Pollard on Thursday got a little bit lucky, because Pollard did not see the expanded role many were hoping for. Pollard ended up with nine touches while Ezekiel Elliott still had 15 despite his knee injury. So, it's safe to say you got lucky to get 15.4 PPR points from Pollard, because if it wasn't for his 58-yard touchdown run, it could have been an ugly game.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO