NFL

Falcons' Tajae Sharpe: Sees five targets in loss

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Sharpe caught three of his five targets for 10 yards during Sunday's 30-17 loss to the Buccaneers. Sharpe finished tied with Olamide Zaccheaus and Cordarrelle Patterson for third on the...

www.cbssports.com

Related
atlantafalcons.com

Five things to watch as the Falcons travel to Jacksonville to face Jaguars

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons are looking to bounce back from a tough five-day stretch last week. On Sunday, the Falcons lost to Dallas. On Thursday, they were shutout by New England. The Falcons haven't scored since the fourth quarter of their win in New Orleans two weeks ago. They have been outscored 68-3 since. Things need to change and the Falcons need to get back on track.
NFL
Jaguars.com

Five key plays: Falcons 21, Jaguars 14

JACKSONVILLE – Senior writer John Oehser examines five key plays from the Jaguars' 21-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in a 2021 Week 12 game at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville Sunday. 1. Third-and-13 – and oh no. This sort of play defines games – and it changed momentum early...
NFL
Matt Ryan
blackandteal.com

3 key stats that defined the Jaguars’ loss vs. Falcons in Week 12

If you could pick with certainty one game the Jacksonville Jaguars were going to win, it was the one against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 12. However, the Jags ended up losing 21-14 even though the Falcons were coming off a two-game streak and had scored a combined three points in their last two games.
NFL
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys sign former Atlanta Falcons running back

The Dallas Cowboys are continuing to stockpile talent with the most important part of the 2021 season ahead. On Wednesday, the Cowboys announced a new addition with strong connections to defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. “Cowboys signed RB Ito Smith to the practice squad, they announced,” Michael Gehlken of the Dallas...
NFL
Yardbarker

How Tom Brady's Bucs Threw Atlanta Falcons for Another Loss

You never want to get used to losing. But Tom Brady will tend to do that to you. Brady threw for 368 yards and four touchdowns on Sunday as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers pushed past the Atlanta Falcons with a 30-17 victory. The Bucs are now 9-3 and their division...
NFL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Falcons waste solid rushing performance during loss to Bucs

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons wanted to try to run the ball against the NFL’s top rushing defense. That part worked out. It just wasn't enough against Tom Brady and Tampa Bay. Cordarrelle Patterson had 78 of Atlanta’s 121 yards rushing, but Brady passed for four touchdowns in the...
NFL
#American Football#Falcons
Winchester News Gazette

Two big losses, but Falcons look to continue success

Two seniors have graduated from last year’s 16-7 boys’ basketball team at Winchester Community High School. Normally just losing two players might not be that difficult, but in the case of the Falcons, the two players were pretty special – Payton Sparks and Wayde Sickels. The 6-foot-9 Sparks led the...
WINCHESTER, IN
ninetynineyards.com

Is Matt Ryan done in Atlanta?

Matt Ryan has been a superstar in Atlanta. It’s hard to argue that the five time Pro Bowler and 2016 All Pro hasn’t been the best QB in Falcons’ franchise history. But all good things must come to an end. Despite posting his best completion percentage since 2018, Ryan’s performance...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Falcons give concerning update on Calvin Ridley

Atlanta Falcons star wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been away from the team since late October while he deals with mental health struggles. The Falcons placed the 26-year-old on the non-football injury list earlier this season. As of Monday, Ridley is eligible to be activated and return to the team,...
NFL
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons all-time great passes away at the age of 77

If there is one thing the Atlanta Falcons have not been known for during their history, it is having dominant pass rushers. In their 50 plus years of being a team, they have struggled to find dominant sack artists. However, they have had a couple through the years, and sadly...
NFL
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Falcoholic

Buccaneers 30, Falcons 17: Falcons fall to 5-7 with loss to Tampa Bay

The Buccaneers were heavily favored in this one, unsurprisingly, and the outcome is pretty much expected. We saw some good things from the team today, but overall, it was a combination of poor offensive line play, some weird play calling, and some dumb, sloppy mistakes that sealed the loss for the Falcons.
NFL
atlantafalcons.com

Five things to watch as Falcons face Tampa Bay

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- One of the biggest tests of the year is upon the Falcons in Week 12 as they host Tampa Bay on Sunday. Atlanta enters the game with a 5-6 record. They're ranked second in the division. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers sit at the top and are 8-3, winning their last two.
NFL
CBS Sports

Falcons' Mike Davis: 69 total yards, TD in loss

Davis rushed four times for 32 yards and a touchdown and brought in all four targets for 37 yards in the Falcons' 30-17 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. Davis ceded clear lead-back duties to Cordarrelle Patterson, but he ended up turning in a much more efficient performance than he typically does with a bigger workload. The veteran also scored his first rushing touchdown since Week 5 on a nifty 17-yard scamper just after the midway point of the first quarter. Davis' rushing volume is difficult to predict week to week, but with a steady role in the passing game that includes three straight multi-catch efforts, he has value in deeper formats going into a Week 14 road battle against the Panthers.
NFL
CBS Sports

Falcons' Foyesade Oluokun: Racks up 15 stops in loss

Oluokun had 15 tackles (seven solo) during Sunday's 30-17 loss to the Buccaneers. Oluokun played every defensive snap for Atlanta and posted his second-highest tackle count of the campaign. The 26-year-old set a career high with 117 total stops in 2020, but he's already smashed that mark this season with 135 total tackles plus two sacks, an interception and a forced fumble.
NFL
Yardbarker

Falcons WR Russell Gage Breaks Out In Loss

During the Julio Jones era, 100-yard receiving games were routine for the Atlanta Falcons. That has been far from the case in the first season post-Jones. The Falcons had just three 100-yard receiving games coming into Sunday, and none from Atlanta wideouts. (Cordarrelle Patterson and Kyle Pitts delivered those triple-digit performances.)
NFL
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About Matt Ryan Tonight

On Thursday night, the Atlanta Falcons hosted the New England Patriots in a matchup between playoff contenders. Atlanta hasn’t looked like the best team all season, but the Falcons entered tonight’s game in the thick of the wild card race. However, after tonight is over, the Falcons will likely be on the outside looking in.
NFL

