Falcons' Tajae Sharpe: Sees five targets in loss

Davis rushed four times for 32 yards and a touchdown and brought in all four targets for 37 yards in the Falcons' 30-17 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. Davis ceded clear lead-back duties to Cordarrelle Patterson, but he ended up turning in a much more efficient performance than he typically does with a bigger workload. The veteran also scored his first rushing touchdown since Week 5 on a nifty 17-yard scamper just after the midway point of the first quarter. Davis' rushing volume is difficult to predict week to week, but with a steady role in the passing game that includes three straight multi-catch efforts, he has value in deeper formats going into a Week 14 road battle against the Panthers.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO