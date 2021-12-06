ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers' Azeez Al-Shaair: Monster IDP performance

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Al-Shaair recorded 16 tackles (11 solo) and half of a sack in Sunday's 30-23 loss to the Seahawks. Both Fred Warner (hamstring) and Dre Greenlaw...

www.cbssports.com

Related
NBC Sports

Al-Shaair plays key role in 49ers' win after injuries

Linebacker Fred Warner, who has not missed a game in his four-year NFL career, was on the 49ers' sideline for 22 snaps Sunday with a hamstring injury. The 49ers' other top linebacker, Dre Greenlaw, was on the field for only 13 plays before he aggravated a groin injury and could not continue.
Oroville Mercury-Register

49ers report card: Deebo Samuel’s injury stings but Elijah Mitchell, Azeez Al-Shaair shine

Here is how the 49ers (6-5) graded in Sunday’s 34-26 home win over the Minnesota Vikings (5-6): Kyle Shanahan called Jimmy Garoppolo’s first-series interception “inexcusable,” and he demanded his quarterback rally, which Garoppolo did on several key throws. There was the third-and-11 completion to Brandon Aiyuk and an ensuing touchdown throw to Jauan Jennings’ touchdown to swing the momentum and spark a 21-point scoring spree. There were late completions to Trent Sherfield and Kyle Juszczyk to help kill precious minutes. Aiyuk’s catches went for 37, 30 and 24 yards. Those are confidence builders at a time they might need him more than ever, if Deebo Samuel is shelved by a groin injury. Kittle had just one catch (13 yards) but it was timely and to the 3-yard line to set up the go-ahead touchdown. Daniel Brunskill and Tom Compton had a couple of rough spots on the line’s right side. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer complained about the 49ers getting away with holding, which is something the 49ers have seen too often with how opponents treat Nick Bosa.
NBC Sports

Shanahan delivers high praise for Al-Shaair after big game

The 49ers have not one, not two, but three good linebackers in the middle of their defense. We know what All-Pro Fred Warner is capable of, same with third-year linebacker Dre Greenlaw who recently returned from the Injured List. The rising star amongst the group, though, is Azeez Al-Shaair, who had two takeaways in the 49ers 34-26 win over the Minnesota Vikings Sunday at Levi's Stadium.
Santa Cruz Sentinel

49ers’ Al-Shaair blends patience with well-earned aggression in breakout year

SANTA CLARA — Azeez Al-Shaair has learned to slow down and play fast at the same time. The third-year linebacker’s eagerness to range sideline to sideline and hit anything in his sights helped him make the 49ers as an undrafted free agent and play in all 16 games with five starts a year ago.
Bay Area Sports Page

49ers in Five: Azeez Al-Shaair says the team won’t underestimate the Seahawks

The 49ers are getting a lot of messages from the universe that the Seattle Seahawks aren’t going to be a problem for them. First, the league flexed their game out of Sunday Night Football and into the late afternoon window. Then, Seattle fell flat on their face against Washington on Monday night. But if you’re worried about the Niners reading their own press clippings this week and laying yet another egg in Seattle, let this quote from Azeez Al-Shaair on KNBR allay your fears.
San Francisco Chronicle

49ers, Azeez Al-Shaair embracing linebacker’s breakneck style, warts and all

Because Azeez Al-Shaair spends four quarters in fifth gear, the 49ers’ hair-on-fire linebacker occasionally can miss tackles or get out of position. This is not a secret. This week, head coach Kyle Shanahan said players with Al-Shaair’s aggressiveness make big plays, but he noted such a trait can present issues.
Yardbarker

Kyle Shanahan Breaks Down the Ascension of Azeez Al-Shaair

Azeez Al-Shaair has been one of the brightest spots on the 49ers. Before this season, Al-Shaair was nothing more than a solid base defense linebacker. He wasn't really a player you would run out too much outside of that. However, Al-Shaair has been a shining light this season. When Dre...
Yardbarker

Azeez Al-Shaair Faces Greatest Challenge of Career Against Seahawks

Fred Warner is a long shot to play against the Seahawks. With him out of the lineup, that means the responsibility of being the MIKE linebacker with the green dot falls on Azeez Al-Shaair. “Yeah, I think it will be Azeez," said Kyle Shanahan on who fills in for Warner....
49erswebzone

Why John Lynch and DeMeco Ryans believe Azeez Al-Shaair is the 49ers’ most-improved defender

1.9k shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. When referencing the San Francisco 49ers linebackers during the offseason, the main spotlights were All-Pro Fred Warner and his coverage sidekick, Dre Greenlaw. Greenlaw is most known for his magnificent stop of Jacob Hollister at the 1-yard line to clinch the NFC West title in Week 17 of the 2019 NFL season.
pff.com

NFL Week 12 Fantasy Football IDP Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

It’s Thanksgiving week, which means the playoff pictures in 2021 fantasy football leagues are becoming clearer. Whether you’re on the outside looking in or near the top looking to secure a bye week, start/sit decisions are going to be as crucial as ever. This is no time to be caught off guard by playing time issues or poor matchups, so let's use the data to set our best lineups and clinch those playoff berths.
dynastyleaguefootball.com

NFC IDP Snap Counts: Week 11

We round up the notable defensive snap count numbers from week 11. Gain Instant Access to this article and so much more. A full year of access is only $49.99. Try DLF Premium for only $7.99 with a Monthly Subscription. Premium membership provides access to all of our awesome dynasty...
CBS Boston

Jamie Collins Activated For Patriots-Bills; Kyle Dugger Out For Monday Night Clash

BOSTON (CBS) — Jamie Collins is good to go for the Patriots for Monday night’s big clash with the Buffalo Bills. The linebacker was activated off IR, the team announced a few hours prior to kickoff. Collins is in his third stint in New England, re-joining Bill Belichick and the Patriots on Oct. 6 after his release from the Detroit Lions. He has seven combined tackles, a sack and an interception in his five games with the Patriots this season, but landed on injured reserve on Nov. 28 after suffering an ankle injury. Now he’ll be back for New England’s biggest game...
Dynasty Football Factory

Raiding the IDP Waiver Wire: Week 13

“Raiding the IDP Waiver Wire” is written for fantasy football gamers in leagues that require a full complement of 11 defensive starters in leagues of 12 to 16 teams. Recommendations rely on scoring settings from FantasyPros.com, even though their value for passes defensed is low. We’ll look for options at both conventional and true defensive positions as they arise.
Dynasty Football Factory

IDP Wrap Up: Week 12

Rasul Douglas had another remarkable game at cornerback against Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams. In his effort, Douglas accrued six total tackles, defended four passes, and took an interception to the house in Lambeau Field on Sunday. Douglas is a great option in BestBall leagues and is in a prime position to contribute in the IDP playoffs.
