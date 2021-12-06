Chargers' Drue Tranquill: Effective against Bengals

Where to begin with this bout between the Bengals and Chargers?. Through the first 20 minutes of the game, the Bengals looked as if they were set up as a sacrificial lamb to the Chargers on both sides of the ball. Nothing – despite what appeared to be a decent effort to play well – went their way. They didn’t score until their fifth drive, halfway through the second quarter, on a touchdown pass to Tee Higgins. A phenomenal play by both Higgins and Joe Burrow, to be sure – Burrow’s placement was precise and Higgins caught the ball over Michael Davis and Nasir Adderley. Regardless, it came after the Chargers had already bolted out (no pun intended) to a 24-0 lead.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO