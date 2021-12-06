ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chargers' Drue Tranquill: Effective against Bengals

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Tranquill recorded 10 tackles (six solo), a sack and a pass defense in Sunday's 41-22 win...

www.cbssports.com

saturdaytradition.com

Bulletin board material? Michigan's Cade McNamara 'not concerned about anything' heading into Ohio State game

The circle on the Michigan football schedule is coming up this weekend when the Wolverines welcome (so to speak) No. 2 Ohio State to Ann Arbor. A win by the Wolverines would be the first for head coach Jim Harbaugh since he took over at Michigan in 2015 and likely put Michigan into the College Football Playoffs. It won’t come easy, facing off against one of the most explosive offenses in college football.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Justin Fields Sends Clear Message Before Game vs. Packers

Bears quarterback Justin Fields has missed the last two games with cracked ribs. Fields’ status was up in the air for most of the week, but now the rookie is back at QB1. The No. 11 overall pick talked to reporters on Wednesday, saying he’s ready to go.
NFL
FanSided

Not flexing Bengals-Chargers to Sunday Night Football was a mistake

With the Cincinnati Bengals sitting with a winning record, some thought they might end up with more than just the one primetime game they were awarded ahead of the season. When the 2021 schedule was released, fans were bummed to see just one primetime game on the team’s schedule. That game was held in Week 4 when the Bengals hosted the Jaguars on Thursday Night Football. When a team only gets a Thursday night game, it’s typically because the NFL doesn’t expect them to do much.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Kyler Murray News

If by some crazy change of fate Kyler Murray decides to quit his job in the NFL, he’s still eligible to join the Oakland A’s. The Arizona Cardinals star quarterback was not selected in this year’s Minor League Rule 5 Draft — an opportunity for MLB teams to poach players from other organizations’ farm systems if they aren’t placed on the 40-man roster. Failing to make the A’s 40-man roster (for obvious reasons), Murray was eligible for selection in this year’s draft.
NFL
sacramentosun.com

Quarterbacks take center stage in Chargers-Bengals matchup

Considering where they were drafted, Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert were always going to be compared with one another. Now, they'll square off for the first time on Sunday when the Los Angeles Chargers visit the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals (7-4) and Chargers (6-5) are both thinking playoffs, and it's...
NFL
Bolts From The Blue

Chargers vs. Bengals Week 13: By The Numbers

This Sunday, the Chargers might be taking the field against their toughest opponent yet in the Bengals. With a high-flying offense and a scrappy, energetic defense, this could be another drumming waiting to happen. At 7-4, the Bengals have plenty of young and promising talents on either side of the...
NFL
The Associated Press

Soaring Bengals host Chargers with both vying for playoffs

LA CHARGERS (6-5) at CINCINNATI (7-4) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS. BETTING LINE: Bengals by 3, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Chargers 5-6; Bengals 6-5. SERIES RECORD: Chargers lead 22-15. LAST MEETING: Chargers beat Bengals 16-13 on Sept, 13, 2020, in Cincinnati. LAST WEEK: Chargers lost to Broncos...
NFL
chargers

What Are the Cincinnati Bengals Saying About the Chargers?

Notable comments from Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, quarterback Joe Burrow and more in the lead up to the Week 13 game vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. "I think he does a lot of things really well. Certainly, it was easy to see why he was going to be a high pick and in the conversation for the number one pick [in the 2020 NFL Draft.] What I saw from him was that he was a big guy who's a tremendous athlete for his size. Really strong arm, could make all of the throws effortlessly. Was really smart [in college], he mastered all of the things Oregon wanted him to do."
NFL
fullpresscoverage.com

Game Recap: Bengals Fall 22-41 to Chargers

Where to begin with this bout between the Bengals and Chargers?. Through the first 20 minutes of the game, the Bengals looked as if they were set up as a sacrificial lamb to the Chargers on both sides of the ball. Nothing – despite what appeared to be a decent effort to play well – went their way. They didn’t score until their fifth drive, halfway through the second quarter, on a touchdown pass to Tee Higgins. A phenomenal play by both Higgins and Joe Burrow, to be sure – Burrow’s placement was precise and Higgins caught the ball over Michael Davis and Nasir Adderley. Regardless, it came after the Chargers had already bolted out (no pun intended) to a 24-0 lead.
NFL
CBS Sports

Chargers' Matt Feiler: Ready for Bengals

Feiler (ankle) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Bengals. Feiler missed the team's Week 12 matchup against the Broncos with the ankle issue. However, he turned in two limited practices to begin the week before turning in a full session Friday. As a result, his absence will be limited to one game, and he'll return to start at left guard Sunday against the Bengals.
NFL
Yardbarker

Chargers Versus Bengals Prediction and Breakdown

The Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) will travel to Cincinnati to face the Bengals (7-4) at 10 a.m. pacific. The game will be on CBS with Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (color), and Evan Washburn (sideline) are on the call. The Chargers are coming off a bad loss against the Denver...
NFL
Redlands Daily Facts

Justin Herbert, Chargers get rollercoaster victory against Bengals

CINCINNATI — Chargers coach Brandon Staley declined to call his offense inconsistent last week because he’s seen what Justin Herbert and his playmakers are capable of doing when playing from ahead. Staley’s theory appeared to be right when the Chargers turned a fast start into a double-digit lead against the...
NFL
sanantoniopost.com

Justin Herbert guides Chargers to win over Bengals

Justin Herbert threw all three of his touchdown passes in the first half and the visiting Los Angeles Chargers survived a late scare to earn a 41-22 victory Sunday over the Cincinnati Bengals. Keenan Allen caught two TD passes from Herbert in the first quarter alone as the Chargers (7-5)...
NFL
Journal-News

Turnovers doom Bengals in home loss to Chargers

CINCINNATI -- Turnovers put the Cincinnati Bengals in a deep hole to begin the game and cost them a chance to complete a comeback. After the Bengals climbed back from a 24-0 deficit to make it a two-point game, Joe Mixon’s uncharacteristic fumble -- one of four Cincinnati turnovers – swung the momentum back in the favor of the L.os Angeles Chargers.
NFL

