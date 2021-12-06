Chargers' Kyzir White: Double-digit tackles once again

I'm not enjoying the NFL's new playoff format. Don't get me wrong, when the playoffs start, I'm not going to be complaining about having a couple of extra playoff games, but that doesn't mean the postseason hasn't been watered down to a remarkable degree. I mean, here we are, entering December, and when networks put up those playoff graphics, nearly 90% of the league is still in the hunt for a playoff spot!

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO