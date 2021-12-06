Chargers' Kyzir White: Double-digit tackles once again

Chargers linebacker Kyzir White was not fined for a brutal hit he delivered to the head of Steelers running back Najee Harris on Sunday night. White’s hit was legal, which has led to a call for a rules change. The hit did not fall under any of the 11 categories...
James posted seven tackles (three solo) and half a sack in Sunday's 41-22 win over the Bengals. James has been a consistent force for the Chargers' defense this year, as he's recorded at least five tackles in each of the first 12 games of the season. The 2018 first-rounder now has 100 tackles (65 solo), two sacks, two interceptions, five pass defenses and three forced fumbles in 2021.
I'm not enjoying the NFL's new playoff format. Don't get me wrong, when the playoffs start, I'm not going to be complaining about having a couple of extra playoff games, but that doesn't mean the postseason hasn't been watered down to a remarkable degree. I mean, here we are, entering December, and when networks put up those playoff graphics, nearly 90% of the league is still in the hunt for a playoff spot!
Following his team's 20-19 win over Baltimore, Mike Tomlin had barely settled into his seat before painting the Steelers' current mindset as they enter this critical point in their 2021 season. "It's put up and shut up time for us," Tomlin said. "That's just the state that we're in, and...
Welcome to the Tuesday edition of the Pick Six Newsletter!. Before we start here today, I'd like to first point out that it is the year 2021, which I'm only noting because anyone who watched the Patriots beat the Bills last night might be confused about what year it is since New England basically used a game plan from 1964 to win the game.
If by some crazy change of fate Kyler Murray decides to quit his job in the NFL, he’s still eligible to join the Oakland A’s. The Arizona Cardinals star quarterback was not selected in this year’s Minor League Rule 5 Draft — an opportunity for MLB teams to poach players from other organizations’ farm systems if they aren’t placed on the 40-man roster. Failing to make the A’s 40-man roster (for obvious reasons), Murray was eligible for selection in this year’s draft.
The Chicago Bears won’t have Justin Fields for Thursday’s game, with Andy Dalton set for a Thanksgiving showcase instead. Fields suffered a rib injury in Sunday’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens. While the issue does not sound exceptionally serious, the turnaround time is simply too short for Fields to play Thursday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Nixon (ankle) won't play Thursday against Dallas, according to Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site. Nixon has been dealing with a nagging injury that has kept him out since Week 10 against the Chiefs. He has appeared in just five games for Las Vegas this season and has played just 13 total defensive snaps. As such, his absence is not expected to affect many fantasy rosters.
GREEN BAY — In the moment, Aaron Rodgers didn’t even notice. It wasn’t until days later, while re-watching his touchdown pass to Randall Cobb on film, that the Green Bay Packers quarterback noticed what has since become Yosh Nijman’s signature move. “The world’s biggest Robot,” wide receiver Davante Adams called...
Amid an incredible season at Michigan, pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson is seeing his draft stock skyrocket. There’s a strong chance he hears his name called extremely early in the 2022 NFL Draft, and he’s ready to go to two teams who might be picking him. In a recent...
The Las Vegas Raiders have released former Pro-Bowl safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix from their practice squad. The Wednesday move came in conjunction with the signing of veteran linebacker Will Compton, per NFL insider Ari Meirov. Clinton-Dix was signed to the Las Vegas practice squad on Sep. 15 of this year....
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy has lost a piece of his coaching staff. Bears' assistant offensive line coach, Donovan Railoa, has decided to move on from the Bears. He'll be joining Nebraska as the new offensive line coach. “Donovan is an outstanding offensive line coach who has a history...
