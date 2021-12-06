ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chargers' Kyzir White: Double-digit tackles once again

 2 days ago

White tallied 10 tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 41-22 win over the...

NBC Sports

Kyzir White not fined for hit on Najee Harris in Sunday Night Football

Chargers linebacker Kyzir White was not fined for a brutal hit he delivered to the head of Steelers running back Najee Harris on Sunday night. White’s hit was legal, which has led to a call for a rules change. The hit did not fall under any of the 11 categories...
NFL
CBS Sports

Chargers' Derwin James: Racks up seven tackles

James posted seven tackles (three solo) and half a sack in Sunday's 41-22 win over the Bengals. James has been a consistent force for the Chargers' defense this year, as he's recorded at least five tackles in each of the first 12 games of the season. The 2018 first-rounder now has 100 tackles (65 solo), two sacks, two interceptions, five pass defenses and three forced fumbles in 2021.
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL Week 13 odds, picks: Bucs cover double-digit spread at Falcons, plus Chargers, Broncos have bite as dogs

I'm not enjoying the NFL's new playoff format. Don't get me wrong, when the playoffs start, I'm not going to be complaining about having a couple of extra playoff games, but that doesn't mean the postseason hasn't been watered down to a remarkable degree. I mean, here we are, entering December, and when networks put up those playoff graphics, nearly 90% of the league is still in the hunt for a playoff spot!
NFL
