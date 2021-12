Jaguars' Andrew Wingard: Totals eight tackles

Colts DE Dayo Odeyingbo said he has a new view of players having to rehab injuries as he rehabs his torn Achilles. “Before, I’d see (an injury) and say, ‘Dang, that sucks,’” Odeyingbo said, via Stephen Holder. “But you just keep going because it’s not you. But after going through the process and seeing how it is, living with it every day, seeing how hard it is to do anything from showering to using crutches, you kind of learn to appreciate things.”

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO