Jaguars' Myles Jack: Tallies seven tackles

Myles Jack is a strong presence on and off the field. He has shown that for six seasons as one of the NFL's better linebackers, which he is doing again this season for a rapidly improving defense. And he has shown it through multiple off-field initiatives, one of the latest being his support for work against homelessness.
The Los Angeles Rams tried to give the Jaguars a storybook Sunday, but the Jaguars didn't do nearly enough on their part to turn the game into the underdog story the Rams so badly tried to make it. The Rams spent the entire first half shooting themselves in the foot...
On Tuesday, the NFL unveiled 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year award nominees for all 32 teams. The Jacksonville Jaguars have nominated linebacker, and team captain, Myles Jack for the prestigious award. The Walter Payton Man of the Year “recognizes NFL players who have not only exhibited excellence on...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The abstract color palette on NFL cleats certainly catch your eye at home, and it's for a purpose. It's the NFL's 'My Cause, My Cleats' week where players have the opportunity to represent an organization important to them. Jaguars linebacker, Myles Jack, highlighted Habijax on his cleats,...
We'll be missing Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, D.J. Moore, Robby Anderson, Jarvis Landry, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Nick Westbrook, Chester Rogers and Dez Fitzpatrick on byes for Week 13. That's a lot of talent. Add on a bunch of injuries, and lots of us will be scrambling in Fantasy.
Bears quarterback Justin Fields has missed the last two games with cracked ribs. Fields’ status was up in the air for most of the week, but now the rookie is back at QB1. The No. 11 overall pick talked to reporters on Wednesday, saying he’s ready to go.
Okereke had seven tackles (six solo) in the Colts' 41-15 win over the Bills on Sunday. Okereke put together another solid effort bringing his season total to 93 tackles, which is already a career high. The third-year pro continues to play a significant role in the Colts' defense and will continue do so in Week 12 against Tampa Bay.
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been sacked 28 times this year, which is tied for the second-most times in the NFL. And now he's about to face the best pass rusher in the league, Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett. The Browns also have fellow defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, who has...
EAGAN, Minn. — The Vikings on Saturday activated safety Myles Dorn from their practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement and elevated defensive tackle T.J. Smith from the practice squad. Dorn, a second-year pro who joined Minnesota in 2020 as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina, has appeared in...
[contact-form][contact-field label="Name" type="name" required="true" /][contact-field label="Email" type="email" required="true" /][contact-field label="Website" type="url" /][contact-field label="Message" type="textarea" /][/contact-form]. Seeking depth on defense, the Vikings on Saturday elevated defensive tackle T.J. Smith and safety Myles Dorn off the practice squad for Sunday’s game at San Francisco. The 6-foot-3, 303-pound Smith will provide help with...
BEREA, Ohio -- Browns right tackle Jack Conklin is planning to play Sunday night when the Browns travel to Baltimore to face the Ravens. It’s a surprising development, at least if you go back to when the injury first occurred. “Probably in the moment, yes,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said...
Bunting scored a goal on three shots, logged three hits and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Kings. Bunting padded the Maple Leafs' lead at 3:59 of the third period. The 26-year-old winger has contributed four points in his last six games, and he's up to five goals and five helpers in 21 contests overall. Bunting has added 25 hits, 41 shots on net, 14 PIM and a minus-2 rating, providing a bit of physicality while also being able to play just about anywhere in the lineup.
Comments / 0