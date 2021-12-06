Manny Diaz calls out Miami on Twitter after getting fired

Late Monday night, Michigan freshman QB J.J. McCarthy took to Twitter to make an awesome announcement. As you can see in McCarthy’s tweet below, he is committing a portion of his NIL money to Children’s Hospitals, families, and programs in need. In total, McCarthy is donating $10,500, including a donation to a fund benefitting the victims of the Oxford High School shooting.
