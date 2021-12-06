ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get a brighter & whiter smile for the holidays

By Living with Amy.
Fox11online.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA beautiful white smile is minutes away with Power Swabs. Lifestyle Expert...

fox11online.com

Fort Morgan Times

Front Range retailers hope 2021 holiday shopping season is a little brighter

Area businesses that have survived the pandemic are banking on the increase in activity and travel to make this year’s holiday shopping season a bit brighter. Department and big-box stores offered deals on Black Friday while local stores looked forward to Small Business Saturday. The day geared toward independent retailers and other businesses was founded in 2010 by American Express and is cosponsored by the U.S. Small Business Administration.
WTVR-TV

Your best holiday smile is a Power Swab away!

RICHMOND, Va. -- Your bright smile is just a call away! Lifestyle expert Annette Figueroa shares how this revolutionary technology can whiten your teeth two shades in less than five minutes. Order Power Swabs now by calling 1-800-973-1023 or visit www.PowerSwabs.com and receive up to 40% off, free shipping and a free quick stick pen by using Virginia This Morning’s special offer.
Fox11online.com

Holiday Fashions & Gift Ideas from Apricot Lane Boutique

Kim and Debbie from Apricot Lane joined Living with Amy with a look at some great looks for those upcoming holiday gatherings. Right now take advantage of buy one get one 50% off all regular price shoes, jewelry and accessories in store. And starting Thursday, Dec. 9th both locations will have 20% off all tops and bottoms through Sunday, Dec. 12th.
quirkbooks.com

2021 Holiday Gift Guide: White Elephant Gifts

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Quirk Books may earn a commission. White elephant gifts are often amusing, niche, absurd, and impractical or useless. The following books are most definitely the first three, but they are far from useless. It's Your Funeral!: Plan the Celebration...
goodmorningamerica.com

Smile brighter with this sonic toothbrush, now on sale for 44% off

These products were selected by StackCommerce, which created these articles. The products are not endorsed by the "Good Morning America" editorial team. If you buy something through these links, "GMA" will get a small share of revenue from your purchase. There are few feelings better than the one right after...
WJHL

How to ensure you get the best deals while holiday shopping

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. How to find the best holiday deals Now that Black Friday and Cyber Monday have passed, you might be wondering whether you can still find good deals on popular products. You can if you’re willing to do a little research — and even some negotiating.  […]
Winchester Star

Local Grinch enjoys bringing smiles during the holidays

WINCHESTER — The Grinch might have stolen Christmas in Whoville, but he’s capturing hearts in the Northern Shenandoah Valley. Thomas Dawe, a Clear Brook resident, has been dressing up as the Grinch for about 10 years. He started donning the green outfit when his kids would watch “How the Grinch...
evanstonnow.com

Holiday shopping season gets underway

Now that the turkey is reduced to leftovers, many folks will be turning their attention this weekend to shopping for holiday gifts. Downtown Evanston is offering a $20 Evanston Gift Card to shoppers who spend $100 at local businesses. Main-Dempster Mile is offering a gift bag for purchases of $100. And Central Street merchants are promoting free parking vouchers — all to encourage residents to shop locally this holiday season.
EatThis

ALDI Just Put These 6 Holiday Items on Sale

The holiday season is almost here, and grocery stores are getting festive. From quick snacks to mealtime staples, the magic of the holiday season extends far beyond the grocery aisle, but many can recreate the holiday cheer right at home thanks to store purchases. ALDI is preparing us with the...
readthereporter.com

Reporter photographer gets in the holiday spirit

Was Reporter photographer Denise Moe naughty or nice this year? She may have found out on Santa’s lap on the Nickel Plate Express Holiday Cheers ride! The exterior and interior of the train were decorated and, according to Moe, everything was cute, warm and cozy. Calling it the perfect date night, Moe was comfortable in an age 21 and over car. She said the drinks were tasty and the attendant was delightful and a good conversationalist.
villages-news.com

Holiday decorations needed to make Christmas brighter for area families

Holiday decorations donations are needed to aid families this Christmas season. Last year, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office transported 15 big utility trailer loads of trees and decorations. As of Tuesday only four trailers have been filled, said Theresa Cooper, community outreach co-ordinator for the sheriff’s office. Area residents can...
thespruce.com

Get in the Holiday Spirit with These 11 Mini Holiday Makeovers

Maybe you rent a small apartment and are eager to add just a dose of holiday spirit to your abode. Perhaps you live in a larger home and are looking for creative ways to make each room of your house feel festive. No matter your situation, you've come to the right place. We're sharing 11 oh-so-jolly mini makeovers that will make any corner of your home feel merry and bright this season. These setups are proof that you don't need a ton of time or square footage to incorporate holiday cheer into your space.
rachaelrayshow.com

How to DIY a Beautiful Minimalist Christmas Wreath With an Embroidery Hoop

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Looking for a beautiful DIY wreath to add to your holiday front door or mantel? (I mean, who isn't?!) "Queer...
KNOE TV8

Catering companies getting a holiday boost

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Catering companies are seeing a major spike in orders this holiday season due to the lifted pandemic restrictions. Jamie Cormier, manager of Cormier’s Cajun Catering, saw more companies hosting events again. “Personal pickup items, about the same, now the businesses are starting to do more,” said Cormier.
WOWK 13 News

Determined to get your holiday shopping done on time? We’ve got a roundup of can’t-miss deals for everyone on your list

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. While the holiday season may feel like it’s just started, most of us want to get our gift shopping done as quickly as possible this year due to possible shipping delays. The sooner you can get everyone on your shopping list checked off, the better. […]
hometownstations.com

Spencerville's VFW clown unit spreads some smiles and cheers this holiday season

When local kids are looking to have a Merry Christmas, call in the Clown Unit. The Spencerville VFW Post 6227 Clown Unit has been hosting their annual Christmas party for over 40 years. Thanks to dozens of sponsors and volunteers, over 80 kids got lunch, gifts, and stuffed animal. Plus, they also got the chance to tell Santa what else they wanted for Christmas. The Christmas party started in 1980 to help underprivileged children around Allen and Van Wert counties. From the start, the Clown Unit got an outpouring of support, to make sure that every kid has a happy holiday season.
