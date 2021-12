Earlier in his career, Jaylen Brown might have tried to return sooner from the hamstring strain that he suffered in Miami on November 4th. Initially, a 1-2 week recovery timetable was established. Ten days in, he was itching to get back. Just shy of the initial two-week diagnosis, he missed a game in his hometown of Atlanta. The Celtics labeled him as questionable heading into a Friday night primetime matchup with the Lakers, but he would ultimately be held out again.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO