Police: North Olmsted High School threat not credible, been circulating for years

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WJW) — North Olmsted police say they’ve been tracking a social media threat of violence that’s been “making the rounds for several years.”

In a news release, the police department said the post didn’t mention North Olmsted High School specifically and at this time there is “no credible information on a planned incident at the high school.”

School resource officers will continue to work with the school staff to identify any potential problems and an increased police presence will be seen in and around the building, the release says.

Parents are encouraged to talk to their children about these incidents and urge them to speak up whenever they hear about a possible threat of violence.

