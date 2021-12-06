ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OPINION/LETTER: Thanks to those making Newport brighter

By Newport Daily News
Thanks to those making Newport brighter

Each year the holiday tree at the base of Washington Square shines brightly, bringing cheer to the center of Newport’s downtown. The late David Leys began this tradition over 30 years ago and continually worked to organize the installation until his passing.  The tradition continues, though the tree would not exist without the work of many people and generosity of local businesses.

This year’s tree has been made possible by generous contributions from The Preservation Society of Newport County for the tree and Discover Newport for the lights. The installation was supervised and accomplished by Jeff Curtis of the Preservation of Newport County Grounds Department and Raymond Gomes. Equipment and manpower for the transportation and installation was provided by Bartlett Tree Service, Casey Tree Specialists, T.J. Brown Landscaping and Peckham Brothers.

A huge shout out of appreciation goes out to these persons and businesses who make the Holiday Season in Newport much brighter.

Roy D. Lauth, Newport

