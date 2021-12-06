Chicago-area developer nears completion of roughly $45M Selma apartments

The city of San Antonio has launched a new campaign highlighting the impact of buying local called "Shift to Buy Local." “Shifting just 10% of household spending to local-independent businesses keeps a larger share of dollars in our region, stimulates a multiplier effect and creates new jobs,” Mayor Ron Nirenberg said in a news release, adding that it was small business owners and their staff who have been at the forefront of the Covid-19 pandemic, and shopping at these businesses gives back and recognizes that sacrifice.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 16 DAYS AGO