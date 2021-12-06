ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, TX

Chicago-area developer nears completion of roughly $45M Selma apartments

By Mitchell Parton
San Antonio Business Journal
San Antonio Business Journal
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After a second phase of construction, the Chicago area developer will have invested about $85 million in the area....

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
San Antonio Business Journal

Liens & bankruptcies Leads - December 3, 2021

Learn which local businesses have recently filed for bankruptcy, unpaid income or unpaid payroll taxes. Mechanics' liens are included. Utilize this information to navigate opportunity and avoid risk. The latest information available concerning unpaid tax levies filed by the Internal Revenue Service against individuals and businesses. Federal Tax Liens (2)
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Selma, TX
San Antonio Business Journal

Real estate Leads - November 26, 2021

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Area
San Antonio Business Journal

The big cut

© 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
San Antonio Business Journal

City of San Antonio launches "Shift to Buy Local" campaign

The city of San Antonio has launched a new campaign highlighting the impact of buying local called "Shift to Buy Local." “Shifting just 10% of household spending to local-independent businesses keeps a larger share of dollars in our region, stimulates a multiplier effect and creates new jobs,” Mayor Ron Nirenberg said in a news release, adding that it was small business owners and their staff who have been at the forefront of the Covid-19 pandemic, and shopping at these businesses gives back and recognizes that sacrifice.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Business Journal

Looking west: Pearl’s success spurs more development on other side of river

Pearl remains San Antonio's hotspot, and developers have taken notice. Take a look at the many projects on deck for the nearby area. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Business Journal

Noise ordinance program creates conflict between residents and business owners

“What it feels like is residents against the business community, and that’s not what we want." © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
ECONOMY
San Antonio Business Journal

San Antonio Business Journal

San Antonio, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
153K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Antonio Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/sanantonio

Comments / 0

Community Policy