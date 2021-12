If you land on Secretlab’s official website looking for a great Cyber Monday deal, you’ll be welcomed by something more exciting than all the great discounts on offer. The company has announced a partnership with Lamborghini that will spawn a collection of posh, limited-production gaming chairs. The Secretlab for Automobili Lamborghini Collection has two models that are made from the same carbon fiber and Alcantara that’s used in the construction of jaw-dropping Lambos. All the details and specifications of both the Lamborghini-branded gaming chairs are yet to be disclosed, but the official release states that the collection is a “tribute to the fanatical attention to detail that both brands are known for, every stitch, shade, and material.”

CARS ・ 12 DAYS AGO