Milestones is a new app that makes it easier for Gumroad sellers to track their sales and more. The iPhone app tracks sales, revenue, products, and more. If you sell things on Gumroad knowing as much as possible about your business can be half the battle. Gumroad tracks all kinds of things, but what you really need is an iPhone app that makes everything as simple as can be. Milestones is that app and it's available for download in the App Store now.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO