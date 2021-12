Yuya Wakamatsu looks to continue his winning streak at ONE: Winter Warriors. One of the exciting aspects of watching combat sports is seeing the development of prospects in real-time. ONE Championship is frequently in that position as a lot of names on the roster are lesser-known but can still bring the action that mixed martial arts fans want to see. Yuya Wakamatsu is one of those individuals and he’s the fighter to watch heading into ONE: Winter Warriors.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO