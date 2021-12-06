ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Chrissy Teigen Goes Sporty-Casual in Bandeau, Biker Jacket, Leggings and APL Sneakers

By Aaron Royce
Footwear News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1THnyW_0dFaxfuv00

Chrissy Teigen dressed sharply in an all-black outfit while leaving New York City with husband John Legend and their children.

While heading to the airport, Teigen wore a sleek black bandeau and leggings. The sporty styles, accessorized with a black baseball cap, created a sleek athletic look. The star also layered the set with a black leather motorcycle jacket, giving the athletic set a distinctly grungy edge. Teigen accessorized for travel with stud earrings and a pair of aviator sunglasses.

For footwear, the “Cravings” author wore a pair of black Athletic Propulsion Labs sneakers. The unisex TechLoom Bliss style featured a slip-on silhouette with wide satin elastic straps, as well as black knit uppers. They also included “APL” graphics on their tongues, as well as white rubber outsoles surrounding Propeloum midsoles for added comfort. When paired with Teigen’s outfit, the style created a monochrome look that was sleek and sporty. Teigen’s pair retails for $200 on AthleticPropulsionLabs.com .

Athletic sneakers have become a go-to style for off-duty style, thanks to their durable outsoles and comfortable midsoles. Pairs also add a sporty air to most outfits, whether they’re workout clothes or feminine dresses. In addition to Teigen, stars like Jenna Dewan, Kourtney Kardashian and Rita Ora have worn athletic styles by Yeezy, Nike and New Balance in recent weeks.

Teigen’s sneakers were a sharp departure from her penchant for statement shoes. The “Lip Sync Battle” co-host has been spotted in heeled sandals and pumps by Gianvito Rossi, Gucci and Jimmy Choo, often featuring details like bold colors, ankle straps and PVC uppers. She also favors suede and leather boots with pointed toes and stiletto heels from popular labels like Amina Muaddi, The Attico and Paris Texas.

Slide on a pair of black sneakers and get sporty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aHET6_0dFaxfuv00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: S Sport by Skechers Charlize sneakers, $40 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p8uuU_0dFaxfuv00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Sorel Kinetic Rnegd sneakers, $115 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ScC1Z_0dFaxfuv00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Nike Air Max 270 sneakers, $150 .

Click through the gallery to view Chrissy Teigen’s best street style moments over the years.

Comments / 13

Pops1957
2d ago

How many nuts can this squirrel hold in those cheeks??

Reply
10
Footwear News

Kourtney Kardashian Takes on Snowy Weather in Cozy Coat, Leggings & Olive Combat Boots With Kids

Kourtney Kardashian continues to embrace off-duty street style fashion. The lifestyle mogul has been on the go lately and has proven to be a pro at adjusting her wardrobe and dress for the season. On Wednesday, Kardashian took to her Instagram to share new photos from a chilly outing with her kids, enjoying skiing and snowmobiling on a holiday. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney (@kourtneykardash) Continuing with her edgy style transformation, Kardashian wore a short textured black jacket that included long sleeves that covered her hands. She paired her bomber with smooth black leggings and accessorized with a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

The BTS Boys Look Dapper in Cool Suiting Combos at the 2021 Jingle Ball Red Carpet

International Kpop sensation BTS graced the 2021 KIIS FM Jingle Ball red carpet all suited up. The annual ball celebrates all things music, bringing together some of the most talented acts, and with them, their most extravagant looks. From “Best Friend” rapper Saweetie to TikTok sensation Doja Cat, this ball has it all. The boys served up certified style, dressed in an array of colorful ensembles. Some members, like BTS’ Park Ji-min, opted for fun but formal suit, while member Rap Monster was fitted in a more street style-casual sweatshirt, slack and bucket hat. BTS is well known for hits like “Blood,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
arcamax.com

Chrissy Teigen 'happy' to be making 'stupid mistakes' while sober

Chrissy Teigen is "happy" to still be "making stupid mistakes" even while sober. The 'Chrissy's Court' star decided to stop drinking earlier this year, and last week that she had enjoyed her first-ever sober Thanksgiving in which the lack of alcohol in her system stopped her from making a disaster of the dinner.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kate Beckinsale Dances in 6-Inch Heeled Combat Boots With Her Cat in a Cinderella Gown

Kate Beckinsale and her pet both looked stylish in the actress’ latest Instagram post. The “Jolt” star was seen in a video dancing with her cat, Clive. While Clive wore a blue and pink gown reminiscent of “Cinderella,” her mother wore something a bit edgier. Beckinsale sported a red tank top with rips along the seam with a black tank top underneath. She paired it with black leggings that had zipper detailing along the ankle. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) Beckinsale added black lace-up combat boots with serious height, reaching at least 6 inches between...
BEAUTY & FASHION
republic-online.com

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen 'don't swap big gifts'

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen don't exchange big Christmas gifts. The 42-year-old musician and Chrissy, 36 - who have Luna, five, and Miles, three, together - prefer to exchange low-key gifts over Christmas. John - who married the model in 2013 - told People: "We don't like to do much...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Jill Biden Pops in Pink Dress and Tall Black Suede Boots at Tribal Nations Summit

Dr. Jill Biden attended a Tribal Nations Summit this morning in tonal fall attire. The first lady listened to speakers, including husband President Joe Biden—before making a speech herself—at the Summit today during Native American Heritage Month. For the event in the White House’s South Court Auditorium in Washington, D.C., Biden wore a berry-colored midi dress. The dark pink number featured short sleeves, as well as a flounced skirt that was cinched with an attached belt. Her look was complete with multicolored gemstone earrings, as well as a gold watch, gold bangle and pearl bracelet. When it came to footwear, Biden layered...
CELEBRITIES
