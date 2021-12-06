Chrissy Teigen Goes Sporty-Casual in Bandeau, Biker Jacket, Leggings and APL Sneakers

Chrissy Teigen dressed sharply in an all-black outfit while leaving New York City with husband John Legend and their children.

While heading to the airport, Teigen wore a sleek black bandeau and leggings. The sporty styles, accessorized with a black baseball cap, created a sleek athletic look. The star also layered the set with a black leather motorcycle jacket, giving the athletic set a distinctly grungy edge. Teigen accessorized for travel with stud earrings and a pair of aviator sunglasses.

For footwear, the “Cravings” author wore a pair of black Athletic Propulsion Labs sneakers. The unisex TechLoom Bliss style featured a slip-on silhouette with wide satin elastic straps, as well as black knit uppers. They also included “APL” graphics on their tongues, as well as white rubber outsoles surrounding Propeloum midsoles for added comfort. When paired with Teigen’s outfit, the style created a monochrome look that was sleek and sporty. Teigen’s pair retails for $200 on AthleticPropulsionLabs.com .

Athletic sneakers have become a go-to style for off-duty style, thanks to their durable outsoles and comfortable midsoles. Pairs also add a sporty air to most outfits, whether they’re workout clothes or feminine dresses. In addition to Teigen, stars like Jenna Dewan, Kourtney Kardashian and Rita Ora have worn athletic styles by Yeezy, Nike and New Balance in recent weeks.

Teigen’s sneakers were a sharp departure from her penchant for statement shoes. The “Lip Sync Battle” co-host has been spotted in heeled sandals and pumps by Gianvito Rossi, Gucci and Jimmy Choo, often featuring details like bold colors, ankle straps and PVC uppers. She also favors suede and leather boots with pointed toes and stiletto heels from popular labels like Amina Muaddi, The Attico and Paris Texas.

Slide on a pair of black sneakers and get sporty.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: S Sport by Skechers Charlize sneakers, $40 .

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Sorel Kinetic Rnegd sneakers, $115 .

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Nike Air Max 270 sneakers, $150 .

Click through the gallery to view Chrissy Teigen’s best street style moments over the years.