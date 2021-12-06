ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
QB Tua Tagovailoa is staying grounded despite Dolphins win streak

By Mike Masala
 2 days ago
The Miami Dolphins are rolling after securing their fifth straight victory by defeating the New York Giants on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.

Brian Flores’ team has certainly experienced the positives and negatives of life in the NFL this season, as they lost seven straight before this winning streak started.

With that knowledge, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is aware that they haven’t been perfect. There’s always something to improve on.

“I’m glad we won, but I think there’s a lot of things that we left out there on the field,” Tagovailoa said during his postgame press conference. “A lot of plays that we wish we could have back, but then again, it falls down to the execution. It starts with me and the center, and then it being communicated out there.”

Tagovailoa is dead on. While he posted his fourth game in a row with a passer rating over 100, the offense has a lot to work on. Whether it’s the offensive lines struggles, communication issues, or just flat-out poor execution, Miami can’t be satisfied with these wins.

“We want to go down and punch the ball into the end zone, and we have to find a better way to do that,” Tagovailoa said later on. “You can’t have three-and-outs to start the second half.”

This is exactly what a team should want their quarterback to be saying after a victory where the offense wasn’t at their best.

