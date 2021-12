The situation surrounding the Miami Hurricanes football program is quite the mess at the moment, especially if reports from behind the scenes are to be believed. The school is clearly not happy with the direction of the program three years into Manny Diaz‘s stint as head coach. While the Canes went 7-5 this season, that’s a step back from last year’s 8-3 finish, and the expectations of “The U” mean that people want to see this team compete for ACC titles and national titles. Whether that’s unrealistic or not, it’s what drove the school to fire athletic director Blake James a few weeks back and it’s what is driving a strong internal push to replace Diaz.

MIAMI, FL ・ 9 DAYS AGO