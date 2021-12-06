“Joe Byron” TikTok Sensation Has GoFundMe Launched To Get Him Off The Streets

Coney Island breakdancer TJ’s viral antics have made it all the way into the hands of Lil Nas X and John Legend, and now he’s getting his flowers. TJ—better known to some as the “Byron” guy—has been entertaining millions through his Sidetalk interviews over the past few months. His popular exclamations include “beans, rice, Jesus Christ, and Byron,” as well as the classic “I’m gonna give ’em a big ol’ kiss.” In more recent clips, he’s been thanking fans for showing him support after TikToker Zoë McCreary launched a GoFundMe to help get him “off the streets.” Enrique Leon, which is seemingly TJ’s full name, is listed as the beneficiary on the page, and it looks like Bhad Bhabie is among those to open her wallet, with Danielle Bregoli listed as a $2,000 donator.
