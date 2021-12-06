ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays Post

Changes to Medicare? Deadline looms for 2022

Hays Post
Hays Post
 5 days ago

Medicare Open Enrollment is almost over. If you’re thinking about changing your Medicare plan, you have until December 7 to take these actions:. Change how you get your Medicare coverage—Original Medicare or a Medicare Advantage...

hayspost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

4 Ways to Get Coverage if You Miss the Medicare Open Enrollment Deadline

Medicare's Open Enrollment ends December 7th. For millions with Medicare coverage, Open Enrollment offers the greatest opportunity to switch plans for the coming year. If you miss the opportunity, don't despair. There are other (and sometimes lesser known) opportunities that can benefit those on Medicare. Special Enrollment Periods. You can...
HEALTH
healthcaredive.com

Hospital lobbying fails to stop looming Medicare cuts in year-end proposal

UPDATE: Dec. 3, 2021: Hospital and physician groups are up in arms over a year-end government spending bill that failed to stave off scheduled Medicare cuts, despite fierce lobbying from their sector. Lawmakers on Thursday reached a bipartisan deal that would extend current levels of government funding through Feb. 18....
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare Advantage#Health Plan
PennLive.com

When will Social Security send out the cost-of-living increase?

Social Security beneficiaries are set to receive a 5.9% cost-of-living adjustment increase in 2022. And now, the Social Security Administration has released a schedule of when the increased payments will arrive. According to GoBankingRates.com, if your birthday is on the 1st through the 10th of the month, your benefits will...
BUSINESS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Deadline nears to enroll in Medicare Advantage health insurance for 2022 coverage

The deadline is approaching for seniors and people with disabilities to sign up for a Medicare-eligible health insurance plan for 2022. Enrollment closes Dec. 7 for coverage that begins Jan. 1. Medicare Advantage plans are privately offered alternatives to traditional Medicare and supplemental government-provided plans. They’ve long been popular in...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
SmartAsset

Free Money Is Out There – Here’s How to Claim Retirement Funds That Belong to You

There’s good news for folks out there who like free money: the Employee Benefits Security Administration (EBSA) has more than $2.4 billion in unclaimed retirement funds — and there’s a chance that some of if might belong to you.  The … Continue reading → The post Free Money Is Out There – Here’s How to Claim Retirement Funds That Belong to You appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
PERSONAL FINANCE
manisteenews.com

Looking Back for Dec. 3: Budget cuts loom, centered on Medicare, Medicaid

Saturday’s annual Victorian Sleighbell Parade saw a crowd estimated to be between 10,000 and 12,000. An hour before the parade started, several hundred visitors and residents were treated to the Merry Trombone Christmas Concert, held on River Street. An estimated 30 entries and two large Christmas trees were seen during the parade.
EASTLAKE, MI
Modern Healthcare

Congress plan votes to avert looming Medicare cuts this week

Providers are poised to get relief from pending Medicare cuts under legislation Congress may pass as soon as this week. The House could vote on the measure as soon as Tuesday and the Senate intends to take action on Thursday. The bill falls short of what providers advocated but hospitals...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Hays Post

Pfizer: COVID booster may offer protection against omicron

Pfizer said Wednesday that a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine may offer important protection against the new omicron variant even though the initial two doses appear significantly less effective. Pfizer and its partner BioNTech said that while two doses may not be protective enough to prevent infection, lab tests...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Hays Post

FDA expands Pfizer COVID booster, opens extra dose to age 16

The U.S. is expanding COVID-19 boosters, ruling that 16- and 17-year-olds can get a third dose of Pfizer’s vaccine. The U.S. and many other nations already were urging adults to get booster shots to pump up immunity that can wane months after vaccination, calls that intensified with the discovery of the worrisome new omicron variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Clackamas Review

Letter: Congress, don't limit ability to invest in research

Jordan Miller of Oregon City: Lawmakers should be focused on solutions that truly put money back into patients' pocketsCurrently, Congress is working to find a way to lower the costs of prescription medications. And while I am happy that they are addressing this important issue, their current approach worries me. Under their proposed Medicare negotiation, politicians would be able to set the prices of prescription medications. While this measure could save some patients money at the pharmacy counter, the bill could have negative impacts on Americans across the country. By fixing the prices of prescription medications, Congress will effectively limit...
OREGON CITY, OR
Hays Post

Workers across U.S. are in limbo over Biden's vaccine mandate

Tens of millions of workers across the U.S. are in limbo as federal courts have put President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates affecting private companies on hold. On Tuesday, a federal judge in Georgia stayed a vaccine mandate for employers of companies that contract with the federal government. That follows similar nationwide suspensions of Biden administration mandates for employees of larger private companies and certain health care workers.
LABOR ISSUES
WCNC

The Department of Veterans Affairs is encouraging Veterans nationwide to choose VA for their health care needs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products are services featured appear as paid advertising. Since its inception 75 years ago, the Veterans Health Administration has evolved to meet the unique health care needs of Veterans from every era and contributed to various advancements in health care innovations. In 2021 alone, VHA provided health care to more than 6.5 million Veterans and completed over 78 million appointments.
VIRGINIA STATE
Modern Healthcare

Federal spending deal leaves looming Medicare cuts in place

Congressional leaders have struck a deal to avert a government shutdown, but they didn't include a major priority for healthcare providers: preventing significant Medicare reimbursement cuts that are slated to take effect next month. Medicare providers stand to lose about $36 billion in reimbursements stemming from a 4% cut set...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hayspost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy