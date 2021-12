The 2013 Buick LaCrosse is among the best used mid-sized cars that one can purchase for under $15,000, according to the car buying experts over at Kelley Blue Book. KBB recently published its list of the 10 Best Used Midsize Cars Under $15,000, with the 2013 Buick LaCrosse appearing in the third position. Editors praised the vehicle for its reliability, along with its well-appointed interior, good overall build quality and smooth ride. They also gave it high marks for the fuel economy of its 3.6L LFX V6 engine and awarded it bonus points for having available all-wheel-drive.

